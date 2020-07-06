The calendar app’s primary utility is to manage our appointments and inform us about the starting time. Hence, it doesn’t come with a surprise that Google came up with its Google Calendar, in 11 years. Despite becoming one of the best ways to organize our personal/official appointments, Google hardly changed anything in the app.

You might add small tricks to calendar apps, which would enhance its function! However, you could make several fixes and tweaks so that a calendar app functions better for you. It is precisely what Google did with its updated Google Calendar app. Here are three vital features to impress you and make your life easy.

A new schedule view

It could be that the ideal features of Google Calendar get a little hidden with a Day view. There’s a new schedule view which highlights your colleagues and you about other calendars. And it is highly compatible with G Suite accounts where each person’s calendars get shared. You can add the co-worker’s calendars in the left sidebar and then choose the Day view option from the menu, in Google Calendar, right on the top left. You possibly can’t shift your events between the calendars, since people own it. However, it’s smart and simple to check when other team members are free or occupied.

You can add attachments and formatted notes to events

Do you want to add more to tasks, events, links, and associated files? If yes, you can do that with the newly launched Google Calendar event editor, which has the best tools. You can also use a newly redesigned Description box. Go ahead, click and edit the pencil icon on the event, for tweaking the setting using known choices for the event duration, time, repeating settings, and locations. You can also add the guests towards the right and opt-in for the “Find a Time” tab for using the Schedule view in the editor. It will help you know if the attendees are free.

Schedule the meeting rooms

The event editor in Google Calendar has a new tool now. It’s a Room scheduler used for G Suite accounts in your team. You will find the new Rooms tab beside the Guest tab. It allows you to search through the organization’s meeting rooms available and check the features that there is. Here it would be best if you typed the room name to check the matching rooms. After that, you can filter the option to check the rooms free at the time of the meeting. The moment you save the appointment, there’s no need to fret that the meeting might get double-booked.

Google, with its Material Design, initially made Google’s mobile apps and Android Smartphone easier for using. And today, the G Suite apps online are receiving a brand-new makeover. Back in 2014, Google Inbox had commenced this trend, that got later followed by Google Contacts and Google Forms. And right now, Google Calendar joins with its team and a brand-new design. The all-new Material Design includes slight AI for making the events easy and fun. All these features and more make Google Calendar an app that most people want and love to use.