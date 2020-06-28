4 Reasons Why Online Betting is Growing in Popularity

As an amusement, and as a potential source of state government revenue, online betting is becoming more popular with Americans. The gaming industry that once focused on places like Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and selected Native American tribal homes is now becoming more mainstream and accessible.

But online betting does not focus solely on casino games such as blackjack, craps, roulette, and slots. It also focuses on sports gambling. Many websites provide helpful overviews of the online betting options in various states.

Here are four reasons why online betting is growing in popularity.

First, you can participate from the comfort of your own home, or in some cases through your mobile device. You don’t need to travel to a physical casino, which can be many miles away, possibly in another state. This luxury becomes more of a necessity as we continue to address the coronavirus pandemic.

Second, step-by-step tutorials are provided to beginners, depending on the site. For many people, asking for help, particularly in a social situation, can be difficult. With these tutorials, you can learn the games on your own and start participating immediately.

Third, post-up sportsbooks, used by many gambling sites, enable you to quickly claim your winnings, or settle your losses. This quick turnaround is because post-up sportsbooks require you to place deposits before making your bets. The money has already been collected, and just requires redistribution to those who won their bets.

By contrast, credit shop sportsbooks enable you to make bets without placing a deposit, but you are held liable for any losses. Payment is required immediately, but in some cases an overzealous gambler might overdo it and overextend his hand. He can be removed from the sportsbook if the money due isn’t immediately paid, which can be a headache for everyone involved.

Gambling can be an enjoyable pastime. For some, however, it can become addictive, which in turn can lead to other unwanted financial, marital, and personal problems. Knowing your limits—and sticking to them—is important.

Plenty of resources exist for dealing with gambling issues, including Gamblers Anonymous and the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Fourth, state governments are looking to gambling as a source of revenue. According to a CBS Sports report in January, 11 states have legalized sports gambling, with other states in various stages of drafting legislation to legalize it. One of those states is Texas, which if any legislation is passed must be submitted to voters for approval as a state constitutional amendment.