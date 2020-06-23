Heavy Rain and Strong Storms Possible Overnight

What is the danger?

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Harris County beginning at 7:00 p.m. tonight and lasting until 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A line of thunderstorms will move through our area beginning this evening. Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches are likely for most areas. Isolated areas could see up to 6-8 inches with rainfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour. Street flooding is likely to occur in the areas receiving the heaviest rain.

What you should do:

DRIVE SAFELY

• If you must travel never drive into high water and use extreme caution at underpasses and low-lying areas where water accumulates.

• Always remember to Turn Around, Don’t Drown! DO NOT DRIVE through high water and DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES.

• Just two feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.

STAY INFORMED

• Monitor the weather through local media.

• Check driving conditions before getting on roadways at Houston TranStar: www.houstontranstar.org.

• View live rainfall rates on the Harris County Flood Warning System Website: www.harriscountyfws.org.

• Get updates from trusted sources such as: National Weather Service Houston-Galveston, Harris County Flood Control District, and ReadyHarris.

Where you can learn more: