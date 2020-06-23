The Garden Club of Houston to Receive Houston Hospice Spirit Award

HOUSTON – Houston Hospice is pleased to announce this year’s Spirit Award Dinner will be honoring The Garden Club of Houston. The 22nd annual celebration will be a hybrid event, live-streaming and in-person, and is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the River Oaks Country Club, 1600 River Oaks Blvd., Houston, Texas.

Historically, The Laura Lee Blanton Community Spirit Award recognizes the grace and generosity of a community leader or organization that has made a positive impact on the Greater Houston Area. Established in 1924, this year’s honoree, The Garden Club of Houston, has supported a plethora of Houston area green spaces, including The Garden at Houston Hospice, in addition to providing educational programs that promote the love of horticulture in children, teens, and adults.

“It is our privilege to honor The Garden Club of Houston for their dedication to our community,” said Cynthia Nordt, V.P. Development and External Affairs, Houston Hospice. “Through their civic leadership efforts and continuous commitment to diverse charitable causes, selecting The Garden Club of Houston as the 2020 Spirit Award recipient was a splendid choice.”

This year’s featured speaker will be New York Times Bestselling Author and Breast Cancer Survivor Elin Hilderbrand. Previously scheduled for the Spring Butterfly Luncheon, the Johns Hopkins University and Iowa Writer’s Workshop graduate is best known as the “queen of beach reads” with 25 novels about Nantucket life and love to her name and one on the way. “Every life contains a novel,” she famously penned. “I certainly agree,” said Nordt.

Elizabeth and Peter Wareing have graciously agreed to chair this year’s annual fundraiser. Elizabeth Blanton Wareing is a longtime friend of Houston Hospice and serves as President of Scurlock Foundation. Elizabeth is also the daughter of Laura Lee Blanton, the namesake of the Spirit Award. Peter S. Wareing is Co-Founder and General Partner of Wareing, Athon & Company, a Houston-based private equity group. Together, the Wareings are an incredible team who help elevate Houston to a world-class city. “We are so grateful to have the support of Elizabeth and Peter as Chairmen of the Spirit Award Dinner this year,” said Nordt. “With their support, we will be able to provide medical and emotional support to patients and families in need.”

For more information, please visit www.houstonhospice.org/event/spirit-award-dinner/

About Houston Hospice

Houston Hospice is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides compassionate, end-of-life care to all patients and families across 10 counties in the Greater Houston Area. Established in 1980, we are the oldest, largest, independent, nonprofit hospice in Houston and a member of the Texas Medical Center.