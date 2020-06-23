A Guide on How to Paint Windows and Doors Frames

Understanding how paint windows and doors is one of the best skill you should master this year. Luckily, we are here to help you get started.

Mastering How to Paint Windows and Doors Frames

Having attractive windows is a sure-fire way of improving the curb appeal of your home, and certainly its market value. However, harsh weather gets a toll on your Barrie Windows and Doors and that is why, as a homeowner, you should learn how to paint windows and doors so that you can paint them whenever their beauty start to faint away. Adding a new coat to your doors and windows will certainly give your home a fresh look and reclaim its lost beauty glory.

However, painting these elements takes a lot of time and therefore if you are planning to DIY your windows and doors Barrie, you should have a good plan on how to execute your project. All starts with getting the right tools, paints and applying the recommended methods of painting. If you follow this, you will get good and long-lasting results.

Start By Assessing The Present Condition Of The Frames Of Your Windows

Check the conditions of the windowpanes and the glazing to find out whether you need replacements. Assess the hinges and the window sill. If they are dirty, clean them and if they have cobwebs remove them.

You should also consider getting a DIY testing kit from your local hardware. This will help you detect presence of lead on the old paint and take the necessary precautions.

Get The Right Tools

Some of the tools you will need to paint your doors and windows Barrie are;

Brush to wipe excess paint.

Masking tape

Painter’s gloves

Fine sandpaper

Wood filler

Pure bristle paint brush

Putty knife

Drop sheets

Paint When The Weather Is Good For Painting

Understanding how to paint windows and doors involves knowing the right time to do so. For instance, you shouldn’t paint when the sky is clear with direct sunlight. It is recommended to paint when temperatures are between 40 and 80 Fahrenheit.

Humidity should be moderate.

Don’t paint too late in the day. The due may settle and mark the paint.

Preparing The Surface

Start by getting rid of the old paint from the frame. Putty knife will do an excellent job at this stage. Also remove any peeling caulk and loose glazing.

Using a sandpaper, smoothen the transitions between the raw surface and the old paint.

You can also use the sandpaper to prepare the old paint finish and enhance its adhesion for the new paint and primer.

Use your cloth to remove the dust from the window sill, trim and panes and clean it by use of a rag and a soapy solution.

Next, using a toothbrush with cleaning solution scrub the edges of the panes and the hinges in crevices. The crevices will leave exposed. Caulk them and then repair the glazing.

Painting Methods Used Matters A Lot

It is essential to adapt the best doors and windows Barrie painting techniques as possible. This will significantly determine the success of your painting project.

Start by putting your paint in a bucket and then stir it before using it.

It is always discouraged against putting the brush directly in the paint tin as this might contaminate it, especially if there are leftovers after the work is complete.

Start your painting at the top edge- this should be done in the interior side of the frame and the window, moving down to the side of the window jamb with hinges. Give your paint some time to dry and then proceed to the other side of the window.

Now go to the window edges. Clean any excess paint on the window exterior.

After you are done with the underside of the window, now close it and continue to the window sash. Begin painting at the top, down to the sash and paint the hinges and the frame as well.

Proceed to the top part of the sash and paint onto the glass only 1mm.

Proceed to the rail at the lower side of the sash and paint it.

Complete by applying paint on the interior side of the window