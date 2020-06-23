5 Texas Public Libraries to Collect Resources for Your Literature Review

Just like all Texas residents and especially students, we gratefully acknowledge the efforts of each and every public Texas library.

Nonetheless, in this review of Texas libraries, we’re here to list the top 5 library choices for learners who feel stuck with the question “where should I find resources to write my literature review?”.

Before visiting don't forget to check for the official websites of every library as their administrative boards are always there to write the updated info about their working schedules. Furthermore, these days you can also use digital libraries databases and many other helpful resources.

In the following list, you’ll find the 5 informational providers we considered the best ones to collect resources for your literature review:

1. Austin Public Library

Foundation Date: 1926

Address: 710 W Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78701

Phone number: 512 974 7400

Official website

This Texas public library is famous for:

In 2018, Time Magazine selected this place as one of the world’s greatest places. The full list compared the places that offer their visitors extraordinary experience and lead the new trends within their industries.

Being often called the “Library of the Future”.

Another point is definitely the design. It’s a four-floor, 198,000 square-foot building with an art exhibition on the second floor. This place also incorporates technologies and reflects all the changes of the modern information community (as we all know that today ways in which we use libraries have significantly evolved).

2. Houston Public Library

Foundation Date: 1904

Address: 500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77002

Phone number: 832 393 1313

Official website

This Texas library is famous for:

Offering a wide program of free educational programs and recreational activities for its visitors.

Except for a central complex, Houston Public Library has 44 branches.

Being a great community’s place to provide access to innovative technologies and creative solutions for any type of informational needs.

3. Atlanta Fulton Public Library

Foundation Date: 1988

Address: One Margaret Mitchell Square, Atlanta, GA 30303

Phone number: 404 730 1900

Official website

Famous for:

Being the first Southeast public place to offer specialized archival collections dedicated to the research and study of African American culture & famous people.

Having 34 branches except for the central complex.

Serving a population of 1,000,000+ readers.

4. Harris County Public Library

Foundation Date: 1921

Address: 7511 Georgia Highway 116, Hamilton, GA 31811

Phone number: 706 628 4685

Official website

Famous for:

Constantly holding events and festivals for the Texas youth audience.

Being one of the most innovative vendors within the industry (for instance, they have partnered with Google to provide digital education for the Tomball community).

Serving a population of 1,300,000 users countywide, in unincorporated areas.

5. San Antonio Public Library

Foundation Date: 1995

Address: 600 Soledad, San Antonio, TX 78205

Phone number: 210 207 2500

Official website

Famous for:

Being a giant location – the building occupies 240,000 square-foot space and six floors.

Having one of the most extensive eBooks and eAudiobooks database.

Featuring outdoor reading rooms and having one of the greatest designs for public buildings of this type.

Bottom Line

Whenever you need a rare-to-happen book/ academic source or just want to expand your reader's horizons – choose the best of their fields to make the most out of your time.