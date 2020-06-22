Boeing rises: What you should know?

US stock indexes rose yesterday on statistics on retail sales and industrial production in the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 526.82 points (2.04%) to 26,289.98 points. Standard & Poor’s 500 added 58.15 points (1.9%) and amounted to 3124.74 points. Nasdaq Composite grew by 169.84 points (1.75%) – up to 9895.87 points.

The leaders of growth among the components of the Dow Jones index were Caterpillar Inc. shares, which rose 5.2%. Cost Merck & Co. Inc. increased by 4%, Boeing Co. – by 3.6%.

The latter, most importantly, is expected to rise even more in the next earnings. Any recent changes should be noted by investors if they really wish to earn some money. We can see by the statistics above how Boeing helped DOW to rise.

In May, US retail sales jumped 17.7% compared with April, the Commerce Department said. This is a record increase in the indicator for the entire time of the calculations. Experts on average predicted an increase of 8%.

US industrial production rose 1.4% in May compared with the previous month, according to a report by the US Federal Reserve System. However, analysts on average expected a more significant increase.

In addition, investor optimism was promoted by the Bloomberg report, according to which the US Presidential Administration Donald Trump is developing a $1 trillion infrastructure financing package.

A preliminary version of the project, prepared by the US Department of Transportation, suggests that the bulk of this amount will be directed to traditional infrastructure projects, including the construction of roads and bridges.

The head of the Fed said that the implementation of the program for the purchase of bonds of American companies would depend on the reaction of the market.