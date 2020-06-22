Best apps for entrepreneurs during this pandemic, according to Gary Saitowitz

The world economy is reeling under the severe effects of the coronavirus pandemic as more and more people are losing jobs. Businesses are losing customers and sinking, and there is an enormous challenge for entrepreneurs to try to save their companies from drowning. There is scare and panic among people as they grapple with the unprecedented health and economic crisis that the planet is perhaps experiencing for the first time. However, businesses are trying to find new ways to recover from the shock and setback by helping each other in their own ways to maintain business continuity, as experienced by Gary Saitowitz, who has listed here some of the most useful apps for entrepreneurs during the trying times.

Zoom – A favorite of Gary Saitowitz

Staying connected with customers, clients and other stakeholders is the most challenging task faced by entrepreneurs during the times of lockdown when physical interactions are impossible. To allow entrepreneurs to engage with people online and interact closely, the Zoom app, which is a video-conferencing tool suitable for use on desktops and mobiles with or without video, is highly useful and effective. Zoom helps people, regardless of location, collaborate on projects, share or annotate on the screen of other users and record meeting sessions.

RingCentral

RingCentral is a cloud-based integrated video conferencing platform that allows people to work together from anywhere by using the screen-sharing and messaging functionalities over the internet. The app is compatible with all devices, and the video capabilities, accompanied by high-quality audio, provides the perfect platform for business communications for remote users. The app facilitates conducting live meetings between your desktop or phone with one tap.

Google Hangouts

Google Hangouts is a unified communication service that allows users to engage in a one-on-one conversation or include many others in a chat conversation or video conversation in just one tap. The app allows up to 10 people to participate in a meeting at a time. Those people can sync their data from chats from device to device and stay connected and continue the conversation wherever they are. Gmail and Google+ users get automatic access to Google Hangouts.

Slack

Slack is a chat room that can meet all the communication needs of companies and become the primary method of communication and sharing by replacing email. Users can organize communications by channels for group discussions and even allow sharing of private messages by sharing files, information, and more in one place. Slack allows business owners to bring the team together regardless of the location of team members and gives them a view of progress and purpose.

Intermedia

Businesses of all sizes can use Intermedia AnyMeeting, a video conferencing app available on both desktop and mobile devices. It allows easy set-up of meetings anytime, anywhere in a stress-free manner, and enjoys the high-quality audio and video along with interactive collaboration tools and the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI). The app allows you to host and join a meeting even when you are on the go as you make use of the screen sharing and integrated audio options with the facility of meeting transcription and many more. The app is highly user friendly and lets people set up meetings anywhere, at any time, in mere seconds.