Local Artists Celebrate Juneteenth in Houston, Texas

Local artists and speakers will gather in Houston on Friday to perform a Juneteeth program that will be livestreamed to attendees

WHAT: Tomorrow local speakers, spoken word artists, and musicians will gather in Houston, Texas to perform in honor of Juneteenth. Due to COVID-19 concerns, in lieu of having a physical audience present, the program will be livestreamed to attendees.

WHERE: Performances will be livestreamed from Transier Bandstand at Discovery Green, near the intersection of Lamar and Avenida de las Americas. The program can be viewed at bit.ly/JuneteenthHtx.

WHEN: Friday, June 19th 3:00pm-6:00pm CT

WHY: Juneteeth commemorates June 19th, 1865, when General Gordon Granger announced in Galveston, Texas that the Civil War was over and that enslaved people were now free, almost two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

This year, we are inviting people to virtually celebrate Juneteenth by watching a livestream of speakers and artists perform at Discovery Green. Due to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in Houston, only performers, speakers, and organizers will be physically gathering. The event will be livestreamed to attendees on the Facebook event page which can be found at bit.ly/JuneteenthHtx.

There are close to 20 performers and speakers scheduled to attend such as DJ Anarchy, George Powell, who is known for his viral rendition of “The George Floyd version of “A Change Is Gonna Come”, gospel singers Tomi Favored and Seyi Alesh, and musical artist Movin’ Melvin Brown.

The organizers will be collecting donations to support the work of two local black women, Monica Roberts, the founder of Trans Griot, and Sabrina Lewis, Ms. Black Texas, USA. Donations can be made through Paypal at https://paypal.me/sayhernamehtx or through Cashapp at $sayhernamehtx.