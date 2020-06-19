Sen. Cruz: Juneteenth Is a Celebration of the Belief That ‘All Men Are Created Equal’

HOUSTON, Texas – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) released the following statement recognizing the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, when Major General Gordon Granger announced in Galveston, Texas that the Civil War was over and enslaved people were now free:

“Juneteenth is an important day. It’s a sober reminder of the original sin of slavery that our nation inherited from colonial powers, but it is also a celebration of the fact that our country strives each day to make good on its promise to protect the inalienable right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all Americans. This year, we celebrate Juneteenth at a trying time in our country. For months, we’ve been battling a deadly global pandemic, a deep economic recession, and now, racial division and anger over the brutal killing of George Floyd.

“But the story of America – and the story of Juneteenth – is a story of freedom, and while we’ve had many troubled chapters along the way, I for one, believe like Dr. King that the arc of history bends towards justice. And we’ve made significant progress on that arc. So today, as we commemorate the long-overdue announcement of emancipation made in Texas 155 years ago, let us celebrate the God-given freedoms we all cherish, and that are the birthright of every American.”

This week, the Senate passed a resolution Sen. Cruz cosponsored designating June 19th 2020 as “Juneteenth Independence Day,” to honor the historical significance this day has in United States.

