Fort Bend Christian Academy Names New Director of Advancement  

Sugar Land, Texas — Chandler MacDonald has been named the Director of Advancement for Fort Bend Christian Academy. MacDonald has worked with a variety of development efforts, giving her years of hands-on success in education and non-profit organizations.

Previously, Chandler served as the Associate Director of Volunteer Outreach at Vanderbilt University Owen Graduate School of Management. There she oversaw efforts for the Owen Annual Fund, Owen Alumni Council, and developed strategies for eight annual fundraising campaigns, including Vanderbilt’s 24-hour Giving Day which produced over 8,000 donors contributing more than $9.4 million overall. As an Associate Director in the Vanderbilt University Annual Giving Office, she oversaw the G.O.L.D. (Graduates of the Last Decade) and Senior Class Fund programs, setting the school’s highest-class participation record of 77% and highest class donor count of 1,234.

MacDonald has always enjoyed working with efforts to support children and served as the Director of Business Development for the Elizabeth A. MacDonald Foundation, where she provided strategic planning and grant support for programs developed for siblings of pediatric patients. She has served as the Development Consultant for the West Nashville Dream Center, and on the board of the Nashville Dolphins Special Olympics swim team. In 2015, MacDonald reestablished the Millsaps College Nashville Alumni Chapter and serves as a volunteer for her class.

MacDonald obtained her Bachelor of Business Administration and MBA at Millsaps College. In her spare time, she enjoys working with various non-profits and hiking with her husband, Kyle, and dog, Zeus.

“I’m thrilled to join Fort Bend Christian Academy, which is driven by intellectual curiosity and Christian faith. I’m excited to connect with students, families, and communities that love FBCA and to identify how we can continue to advance the mission of the school.”

Fort Bend Christian Academy is a private, college-preparatory school serving Pre-K through grade 12. FBCA is located in Sugar Land, Texas, one of the fastest growing and most diverse communities in the United States. For more information visit our website.