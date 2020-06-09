County Judge Lina Hidalgo Declares Tuesday, June 9th ‘George Perry Floyd, Jr. Day’ in Harris County  

Harris County, Texas – June 8, 2020, County Judge Lina Hidalgo today signed a proclamation commemorating Tuesday, June 9 as ‘George Perry Floyd, Jr. Day’ in Harris County. The proclamation coincides with the burial of Floyd, who grew up in the Third Ward.

“We must never forget the name George Floyd or the global movement he has inspired,” said Judge Hidalgo. “George Floyd’s death, and the deaths of Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice, Ahmaud Arbery, and too many others have sparked a national conversation about race and police brutality. It has taken far too long for us to get here, but we must lean forward and work to make meaningful change in our nation. No family should lose another loved one in such a senseless way.”

“Systemic racism has no place in Harris County,” Hidalgo added. “As County Judge, I will continue working towards meaningful and lasting reforms to the criminal justice system and policing.”

Tomorrow, Harris County Commissioners Court will consider ten proposals regarding policing and criminal justice reform. This move comes on the heels of numerous policies to advance criminal justice reform since Judge Hidalgo took office, including:

A 91% increase to the Public Defender’s budget

Landmark settlement reforming the cash bail system in Harris County to ensure people are not in jail simply for being poor

Implementation of Managed Assigned Counsel system for court-appointed attorneys in criminal cases to be named in an unbiased way

Commissioning of an ongoing, thorough study that is evaluating criminal justice processes and budgeting

A full copy of the proclamation is attached.

