Four Natural Spices, Herbs or Supplements for Your Health Regimen

Oftentimes, when people talk about healthy fruits and vegetables to add to your diet, they focus on the obvious options like green, leafy vegetables, whole grains and a range of berries. However, there are some amazing health benefits from options that aren’t talked about as frequently. In order to boost your immune system, experience optimal health and expand your nutritional repertoire, consider adding the following natural options to your health regimen.

Garlic

If you really want to experience the healing properties of garlic, try to eat a raw clove each day. If not, that’s okay. There are plenty of ways to eat garlic in order to receive health benefits. Add it to sauces, stews, and salad dressings. Garlic is excellent for your immune system. It is anti-bacterial as it’s also very effective in helping an individual get over the flu or the common cold. It can reduce your chances of developing various diseases. It’s also incredibly effective in helping anyone who’s trying to lower their cholesterol.

Limes

While lemons tend to get a lot of shine, limes are just as effective as their fellow citrus friend. You can use lemons to enhance the flavor of your water. They can also bring out the flavors in vegetable dishes, meat dishes and desserts. They can help to reduce your risk of heart disease, which is a major killer. It’s also full of antioxidants and Vitamin C. When you’re headed to the grocery store, be sure to pick up a basket of limes. They’re always great to keep at your disposal.

CBD

Many people are learning about the health benefits behind CBD. In addition to providing relief for chronic pain and intense anxiety, CBD can be effective for those who suffer from acne issues. Scientists continue to find new benefits from CBD as time passes. If you’re interested in learning more about the ways CBD can benefit your life, you’ll want to be sure you know the right dosage to take. You never want to overdo a good thing. Check out Hemppedia’s CBD Dosage guide in order to learn more.

Olives

If cancer runs in your family, you might want to add olives to your diet as it has compounds that work to ward off cancer. When it pertains to healthy fats you can actually add to your diet, olives are definitely a part of that crew. Their nutrients can also help to protect people from osteoporosis and heart issues. You can add olives to your salads or make a tapenade spread to add to your sandwich at lunchtime. If you’re in need of a quick, healthy snack, olives are great to munch on.

There’s nothing like knowing that you’re doing everything in your power to maintain optimal health. It’s actually a lot easier to maintain a healthy diet once you develop a regimen. Plus, as you add different healthy foods to your repertoire, you might become inspired to continue learning about new ways to challenge yourself in the health department. Before long, healthy eating will become a way of life.