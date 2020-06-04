George Ranch Historical Park to Begin Phased Re-Opening Tomorrow-Saturday

With careful consideration to national, state and local guidelines, the George Ranch Historical Park will launch a phased re-opening to the general public beginning June 4-6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The health and safety of our guests, volunteers and staff members are our top priority during the re-opening, so social distancing and additional health and safety precautions will be in place. Here’s what guests need to know before they come:

Masks are Mandatory

All guests ages 10 and up are required to wear a mask. Staff members and volunteers are also required to wear masks.

Buy Tickets Online

Admission tickets must be purchased online. As part of the phased re-opening, tickets are only available for the next two weeks of open dates. CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS for June 4-6 or June 11-13.

Maintain Social Distancing

Guests should maintain at least 6 feet of distance between themselves and other guests. We will be operating at 25% capacity to help ensure proper social distancing.

Increased Sanitation

We have implemented hand sanitizing stations throughout the Park and have instituted heightened cleaning protocols at each site.

Modified Park Hours

The George Ranch Historical Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cattle demonstrations will take place at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. only.

Modified House Tours

To ensure proper sanitation and social distancing, historic house tours will not be offered at the 1890s Davis Victorian Mansion or the 1930s George Ranch Home. Additional outdoor programming will be added to these sites instead.