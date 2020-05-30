Kelsey-Seybold Clinic doctors, employees donate 500 KN95 masks to first responders in the City of Katy

Help for First Responders – On May 28, clinic physicians and staff from Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Katy arrived at the City of Katy Fire Station #2 to deliver 500 KN95 masks to the City of Katy’s First Responders. Kelsey-Seybold physicians spearheaded a fundraising drive to support local first responders with needed masks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Physicians, employees, and friends of Kelsey-Seybold contributed to the “Kelsey First Responders Fund,” established by the Kelsey Research Foundation which purchased the needed supplies. Kelsey-Seybold also made a matching gift to the fund to support the fundraising efforts of physicians and employees, who came together to help the community’s First Responders.

City of Katy fire fighters

Shirly Israel, clinic administrator, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – West Grand Parkway

Felicia Jordan, M.D., Internal Medicine, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Katy

Valerie Castro, R.N., nurse supervisor, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Katy

Julio Iturriaga, manager of sales, KelseyCare Products, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic

Kaylin Skipper, clinic administrator, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Katy