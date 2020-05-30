Kelsey-Seybold Clinic doctors, employees donate 500 KN95 masks to first responders in the City of Katy

Help for First Responders – On May 28, clinic physicians and staff from Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Katy arrived at the City of Katy Fire Station #2 to deliver 500 KN95 masks to the City of Katy’s First Responders. Kelsey-Seybold physicians spearheaded a fundraising drive to support local first responders with needed masks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Physicians, employees, and friends of Kelsey-Seybold contributed to the “Kelsey First Responders Fund,” established by the Kelsey Research Foundation which purchased the needed supplies. Kelsey-Seybold also made a matching gift to the fund to support the fundraising efforts of physicians and employees, who came together to help the community’s First Responders.
Shirly Israel, clinic administrator, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – West Grand Parkway
Felicia Jordan, M.D., Internal Medicine, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Katy
Valerie Castro, R.N., nurse supervisor, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Katy
Julio Iturriaga, manager of sales, KelseyCare Products, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic
Kaylin Skipper, clinic administrator, Kelsey-Seybold Clinic – Katy