New personal enrichment courses launched online at Houston Community College

HOUSTON, TX (May 29, 2020) – As more individuals continue to stay at home and use the internet for entertainment and learning, Houston Community College is introducing a series of new, online summer courses for personal enrichment, enjoyment and instruction.

The courses are part of HCC’s new Community Learning Program (www.hccs.edu/community-learning), which combines a wide variety of HCC’s low-cost, short-term courses in one place. The courses offer teens through senior citizens the chance to develop new skills, build on proficiencies or explore new interests.

“These are fun, highly creative workshops and courses on topics we think people have always wanted to explore,” says Dana Sturdevant, Program Director in HCC’s Division of Extended Learning. “These courses are taught live, and give students the chance to interact with instructors in real time.”

Courses are being offered in three key areas: Baking & Pastry, Fashion & Sewing and Health & Fitness. Examples of workshops include: Delectable Cookies, Baking with Kids, Building a Timeless Wardrobe and Yoga. Because of COVID-19 and the need for personal protection equipment, there also is a course on Stylish Mask Making.

All courses cost between just $19 or $99. Workshops start in June and run through August. Registration is available at www.hccs.edu/community-learning.

COURSE DESCRIPTIONS

Breakfast Pastries to Impress – Online [9 – 10 a.m. – Wednesday, June 10] ($19.00) Follow along at home while the chef creates fresh baked pastries including homemade Cinnamon Rolls, Donuts, and Kouign-amann. Chef will provide demonstrations, tips and tricks of the professionals! *All recipes will be emailed to participants.

Delectable Cookies – Online [9 – 10 a.m. – Wednesday, June 24] ($19.00)

Get ready to create French Macaroons, the perfect Chocolate Chip Cookie, and Butter Shortbread while learning tips and tricks of a professional chef from the comfort of your own home. *All recipes will be emailed to participants.

Baking with Kids – Online [9 – 10 a.m. – Wednesday, July 8] ($19.00)

Bring your child(ren) into the kitchen with you! Enjoy family time while you and your child learn to bake homemade Banana Bread, Granola Bars, Kolaches, and Dinner Rolls that will delight the whole family! *All recipes will be emailed to participants.

Building a Timeless Wardrobe – Online [5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 11 and July 2] ($35.00)

Explore and discover your own personal style! Learn how to build a timeless wardrobe from your own closet. Get tips, tricks and ideas from a fashion professional.

Stylish Mask Making: Sewing Essentials [9 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Saturday, June 13] ($29.00) Why not create your own face masks that are not only a vital necessity but a fashionable accessory as well. We all need one, or maybe one for each occasion! In this four-hour workshop, we will have fun with embellishments, embroideries and fabric manipulations, to create one-of-a-kind style masks you might want to hold onto even after the crisis has passed.

Sewing Machine Basics: Sewing Essentials [9 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Saturday, June 20] ($29.00)

No matter how long you’ve had your sewing machine, chances are you’re only using a fraction of its capacity. Before spending money on another machine with more bells and whistles, why not explore and rediscover your tried-tested-and-true current machine? This four-hour workshop will take you through basic maintenance, hidden-stitch trickery, and a few surprises on how many projects you can actually tackle with a basic sewing machine.

Make Do & Mend: Sewing Essentials [9 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Saturday, July 11] ($29.00)

We all have reasons for holding onto our garments and interior textiles a little longer: Sentimental attachment, tight budget, a deeply engrained dislike of waste, or the secret ambition of single-handedly save the planet. Whatever your drive is, we will give you the tools to get there! This four-hour workshop will teach you to patch, stitch, and revitalize your garments. We will also instruct you on altering styles in reversible ways so you can hold onto your threads regardless of fashion trends.

Small Craft Magic: Sewing Essentials [9 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Saturday, July 18] ($29.00)

You might not be aware of this, but your home is a treasure trove! Learn to rescue and re-purpose old garments and fading home linens into glamorous, everyday objects that friends and family will envy! In this four-hour workshop, discover many ways to breathe new life into old things. We will train our brain into thinking outside the donation box with the help of simple embellishments, reinforcements and fabric manipulations.

Yoga – Online [9 to 10:15 a.m.- Tuesday/Thursday – June 9 through August 13] ($99.00)

Yoga for the beginner to moderate learner.

