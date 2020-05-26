YMCA of Greater Houston Food Distribution Sites for the Week of May 26

The City of Houston has provided the YMCA 5,000 masks to distribute at select locations
YMCA of Greater Houston will be distributing food at the following sites for the week of May 26. The YMCA has partnered with the Houston Food Bank, Montgomery County Food Bank, Brighter Bites, Interfaith Ministries and other partners to provide critical food and supplies to thousands of families throughout the city.
The mayor’s office has provided the Y with 5,000 masks to distribute through May 26 – 30th in support of the City of Houston’s Mask Up Campaign. Mask distribution sites include the Connect YMCA, Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA and Harriet and Joe Foster Family YMCA. Please see below for the distribution schedule.
Days, times and supplies vary for each distribution site and are subject to change. Please check YMCA of Greater Houston for distribution sites for real-time updates: https://www.ymcahouston.org/covid-19.
Wednesday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at non-YMCA sites
*Alief Family YMCA hosted at Alief ISD at Alief ISD Crump Stadium (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
12321 Alief Clodine Rd
Houston, TX 77082
9 a.m. until supplies last
M.D. Anderson Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
705 Cavalcade Street
Houston, TX 77009
9 a.m. until supplies last
Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
15055 Wallisville Road
Houston TX, 77049
9 a.m. until supplies last
|YMCA International Services (Food Pantry)
Westpark Dr., Suite 600 Houston, TX 77057
12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
|*Four Corners Community Center
(Kid’s Meals)
15700 Old Richmond Rd. Sugar Land TX 77498
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Thursday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites
*East End YMCA hosted at AAMA Sanchez Charter School
(Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
6001 Gulf Freeway
Houston TX 77023
9 a.m. until supplies last
Harriet And Joe Foster Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
**MASK DISTRIBUTION SITE**
1234 West 34th Street
Houston, TX 77018
9 a.m. until supplies last
Edgar A. Smith Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
14650 Highway 3, Webster, TX 77598
9 a.m. until supplies last
|*Greater Grace Church (Food Distribution)
10800 Scott St
Houston, TX 77047
1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|Tellepsen Family YMCA (Food Pantry)
808 Pease St
Houston, TX 77002
1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA at Tom Wussow Park (Kid’s Meals)
**MASK DISTRIBUTION SITE**
Tom Wussow Park 500 Greens Rd.77060
9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Friday *Note that YMCAs are hosting at several non-YMCA sites
*Alief Family YMCA hosted at Alief ISD at Alief ISD Crump Stadium (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
12321 Alief Clodine Rd
Houston, TX 77082
9 a.m. until supplies last
M.D. Anderson Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
705 Cavalcade Street
Houston, TX 77009
9 a.m. until supplies last
Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
15055 Wallisville Road
Houston TX, 77049
9 a.m. until supplies last
|YMCA International Services (Food Pantry)
Westpark Dr., Suite 600 Houston, TX 77057
12 p.m. – 2 p.m.
|*Church Without Walls (Food Distribution)
5725 Queenston Blvd.
Houston, TX 77084
1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday
|Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA hosted by North Houston Skate Park (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
**MASK DISTRIBUTION SITE**
12351 Kuykendahl Road Houston, TX 77067
9 a.m. until supplies last
|Connect YMCA (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
**MASK DISTRIBUTION SITE**
6700 Bellaire Boulevard,
Houston, TX 77074
9 a.m. until supplies last
|Pasadena Convention Center (Brighter Bites Produce Distribution)
7902 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, TX 77505
1 p.m. until supplies last