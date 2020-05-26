YMCA of Greater Houston Food Distribution Sites for the Week of May 26

The City of Houston has provided the YMCA 5,000 masks to distribute at select locations

YMCA of Greater Houston will be distributing food at the following sites for the week of May 26. The YMCA has partnered with the Houston Food Bank, Montgomery County Food Bank, Brighter Bites, Interfaith Ministries and other partners to provide critical food and supplies to thousands of families throughout the city.

The mayor’s office has provided the Y with 5,000 masks to distribute through May 26 – 30th in support of the City of Houston’s Mask Up Campaign. Mask distribution sites include the Connect YMCA, Aldine-Greenspoint YMCA and Harriet and Joe Foster Family YMCA. Please see below for the distribution schedule.

Days, times and supplies vary for each distribution site and are subject to change. Please check YMCA of Greater Houston for distribution sites for real-time updates: https://www.ymcahouston.org/covid-19.

