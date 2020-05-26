Katy ISD Education Foundation Announces Teacher Grant Recipients

Milestone $2 Million Given in Eight Years with $348,087 Awarded This Year

Katy, TX ~ The Katy ISD Education Foundation recently announced its eighth year of Inspiring Imagination teacher grant recipients. Thanks to the faithful giving of its investors and broad-based community support, the Foundation kept its promise to a record number of teacher grant applicants. More than 350 Katy ISD teachers at 44 different campuses were awarded teacher grants this year. Grant activities range from fine motor skill equipment to swine lungs and medical mannequins, and extend to all subjects and grade levels. Funding will be provided for the 2020-2021 school year.

The Foundation exists to raise support for and manage its Inspiring Imagination teacher grant program, an initiative that funds innovative classroom instruction not possible within the parameters of a school district budget. Grant funds are raised through annual pledges from business and community investors, one-time contributions and Foundation-hosted events: Fireflies & Foodtrucks, GROOVE and Reason2Race. The Katy ISD Education Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) organization for which donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. To learn more, contact foundation@katyisd.org, 281-396-6031 or visit www.katyisdeducationfoundation.org.

Katy ISD Education Foundation Inspiring Imagination Grant Recipients

2020-2021 School Year

Campus Collaborative Team of Two Grants – Two campuses for up to $2,500

Stockdick Junior High and Paetow High School

Adapted Balls, Parachute and More, led by Shanna Canales (Stockdick Junior High)

Taylor High School and West Memorial Junior High

Deaf and Hard of Hearing “Rotten Tomatoes” Book Critiques, led by Andrea Alford (Taylor High School)

Campus Collaborative Team Grants – Three or more campuses for up to $5,000

Katy, Mayde Creek, Morton Ranch and Paetow High Schools

Podcasting to Create Educational Awareness, led by Russell Sadberry (Katy High School)

Seven Lakes, Katy and Cinco Ranch High Schools

Wired to Program, led by John Paul Kirk (Seven Lakes High School)

West Memorial, Katy, WoodCreek Junior Highs and Katy High School

Orchestral Library Hub, led by Natalie Koepp (West Memorial Junior High)

Individual Grants – One teacher for up to $1,000

Alexander Elementary, Raising the Bar for Student Success, Heather Spahr

Morton Ranch High School, Hands on Computer Science in the Classroom, Susan Hoyt

Rhoads Elementary, Let’s LEGO!, led by William Vaughn

Team of Two Grants – Two teachers for up to $2,500

Cardiff Junior High, Robotics, led by Amanda Ward

Mayde Creek Elementary, Magnets Matter!, led by Stacy Pontius

Morton Ranch Elementary, We’re Not Lost… We’re Reviewing Science!, led by Todd Stapleton

Raines High School, Rigid vs. Flexible, led by Kimberly Stacks

Shafer Elementary, Successful Learners in Life Skills, led by Deborah Brome

Exploring Our World- Seeing Life in Three Dimensions, led by Stacey Stokes

WoodCreek Elementary, Marvelous Mallets, Marvelous Me!, led by Bonnie McSpadden

Team Grants – Three or more teachers for up to $5,000

Adams Junior High, Include Me, Partners in PE, led by Amy Fuqua

Project Voice, led by Laura Smith

Beck Junior High, Unlocking the Past, led by Christopher Duarte

Breaking the Mold: Teaching with Breakout EDU, led by Rebecca Gruen

Bethke Elementary, Math in Action, led by Pamela Richardson

Bryant Elementary, Powerful Passion Projects Part 2, led by Penny Flores

Campbell Elementary, The Edible Schoolyard, led by Jillian Boehm

GEMS, Are You Thinking Bling?, led by Gabriela Bogani

BRAIN STEMs, Planting Inspiration and Imagination, led by Liliana Duarte

Cinco Ranch High School, Makin’ Waves, led by Todd Montgomery

Cinco Ranch Junior High, Mathletics, led by Natalie Scott

Co-LAB-orative Kids, led by Misty Thomson

Early Childhood Intervention, Keep on Movin & Groovin- Motor Skills in Infants & Toddlers, led by Denise

Cloyes

Mi Mochila del Desarrollo, led by Karla Ojeda

Fielder Elementary, Swivling Students and Teachers to Success, led by Kendall Barrientos

Engaging Students Learning Through VR Experiences, led by Aaron Ihlenfeldt

Science Lab Equipment, led by Saima Peer

Hayes Elementary, STEM Outside the Box, led by Cathy Black

Coastal Conundrums, led by Sarah Clark

Holland Elementary, Using Math Tool Kits to Build A Strong Math Foundation, led by Traci Grange

Code to Success, led by Heather Tomberlin

Hutsell Elementary, Changing the World Through Makerspaces, led by Thomas Miller

Jenks Elementary, Designing Tomorrows Future, led by Nicole Busby

Designers of the Future: 3D Trailblazers, led by Susie Davis

Journalism is for the IGeneration too!, led by Heather Giles

Make a “Difference” just Swivl!, led by Amanda Keeter

Light up our Learning, led by Mariah Mallard

Katy Junior High, Dirt’s on Fire, led by Susan Hayes

Sense, Think, Act with Robots, led by Sara Szymanski

Kilpatrick Elementary, Robot Petting Zoo!, led by Sharon Audelo

King Elementary, Gateways to Science Success, led by Michelle Donaldson

School to Home Connection – Fact Fluency, led by Julia Faber

Growth Mindset with Maker’s Spaces, led by Amaya Spillman

Mayde Creek Elementary, STEAM Challenge Backpacks to the Rescue!!, led by Mary Hardman

Reaching our Potential through Purposeful Play, led by Janet Wilkins

McMeans Junior High School, Books-Food for the Brain, led by Lynette Alidon

Memorial Parkway Elementary, Let’s Talk!, led by Melissa Palestina

Next Level Cinema Production, led by Maria Ungaro

Miller Career & Technology Center, Man, Oh Manikin! Practice Patients for Practicing Medicine, led by Laurie Conrad

Cooking in the Classroom, led by Marguerite Penewitt

Morton Ranch Elementary, Shaping the Future, led by Jennifer Lynn Schnaidt

Morton Ranch High School, Next Step, led by Alicia Blankenship

100 Years of Action, led by Sarah Gonzalez

Morton Ranch Junior High, Probing into the Future with Vernier Technology, led by Kimberly McGowen

Nottingham Country Elementary, A Literate Life: The Right of Every Child, led by Morgan Marberry

Paetow High School, C-3PO, The Future is Still in Our Hands, led by Mary Ann Miron

Boys Will Be Boys…Who Read & Lead: Bridging the Gender Gap, led by Myrea Schmidt

Pattison Elementary, Can You Hear Me Now?, led by Suzanne Pham

Rhoads Elementary, Nothing but the Facts – 24® Game Tournament, led by Man-Wai (Angel) Chan

Flexing with Math Fluency, led by Allyson McCoy

Rockin’ Robots Code for Success, led by Angela Smith

Endless Reading Adventures, led by Marilyn Volschenk

Rylander Elementary, Breakout and Learn!, led by Shasta Glasenapp

Acoustics, Poetry, Music, led by Megan Kessler

Shafer Elementary, Teaching Texas, led by Lindsay Wade

Stephens Elementary, Ukes for ALL!, led by Mary Manceaux

Sustainable Me, led by Stacy Slater

Stockdick Junior High, Speaking Up: The Power of the Spoken Word, led by Kelly Oliver

Sundown Elementary, The Cozy Corner Reading Room, led by Audra Gorsuch

Taylor High School, Illuminating Chemistry Classrooms with Spectroscopy, led by Hoainam Nguyen-Jackson

West Memorial Junior High, The Magic of Digital Cameras Unleashed!, led by Elizabeth Shaikh

Williams Elementary, Ready Set Glow, led by Katherine LeVrier

Wolfe Elementary, Partnering for Literacy Content, led by Megan Barnett

Effective Guided Reading, led by Krista Jolley

Wolman Elementary, Let’s Talk About Facts, led by Karissa Bolin

Books, Buddies, and Bundles of Fun!, led by Shayne Byrne

STEAMing Up Fine Arts Learning, led by Emily Lucas

Grow Me, led by Judi Miser

A Tournament of Books- March Madness, led by Tori Waskawic