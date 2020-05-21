Glad for Our Grads!

Lufkin, TX (May 21, 2020) — To the Class of 2020: Brookshire Brothers says ‘hats off’ to all high school and college graduates! Although your senior year may not have played out like you thought it would, there are and will continue to be silver linings. Many of our graduate employees have had to grow up faster than they would have liked, taking on jobs, helping your families, making decisions you were not quite prepared to make. As you walk through this, you are learning valuable lessons. The saying “A smooth sea doesn’t make a skilled sailor” takes a whole new meaning during this season of COVID-19, which has taught us all about the importance of health and family and the value of community.

To all 410 senior Brookshire Brothers employees: thank you for exemplifying selfless service, dedication, and passion during this season of Pandemic. Your commitment, which started well before COVID-19, has been nothing short of heroic and Brookshire Brothers commends you on a job well done. During your time working at our stores, we hope you made memories and developed skills such as customer service and “hustle” that will last a lifetime. Thank you again for your sacrifice to Brookshire Brothers and our mission to be Good People, selling Good Food, and doing Good Deeds where we live and work.

Brookshire Brothers President and CEO John Alston is extremely proud of each graduate and showed his appreciation by sending personalized congratulations cards with gift cards to all graduating seniors. Mr. Alston wrote, ”It’s our privilege to honor and celebrate you as you begin this next chapter in your life”.

Brookshire Brothers is a 100 % employee-owned, community-centered grocer based in Lufkin, Texas. Founded in 1921, this regional grocery chain operates more than 116 retail locations that stretch west to the Texas Hill Country and east to Lake Charles, Louisiana. Though its focus remains on traditional grocery and pharmacy, Brookshire Brothers has complimentary formats that include fuel and tobacco operations. Brookshire Brothers is committed to quality and service in their stores and is known for its good people providing good food and doing good deeds in the communities they serve. https://www.brookshirebrothers.com/