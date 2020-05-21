Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission Awards $3.71 Million in Recreational Trail Grants to Texas Communities

AUSTIN— The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved $3.71 million dollars in grants to fund 22 motorized and non-motorized recreational trail-related projects across the state.

The National Recreational Trails Fund (NRTF) funds recreational trail construction, renovation and acquisition. The grants are funded from a portion of the federal gas tax generated by gasoline purchases for off-road motorcycles and four-wheelers. Thirty percent of the total NRTF grants must be earmarked for motorized recreational trails, while another 30 percent must be spent on non-motorized trail projects. The remaining 40 percent is discretionary.

Several projects funded in previous years were completed under budget and four were cancelled, creating an additional $700,000 available for re-allocation this year. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has been utilizing the re-allocated funds for trail improvement projects in state parks. The result is a total of $4.37 million dollars in federal funding available to fund eligible trail construction projects.

Projects awarded funding are listed in alphabetical order by county below:

In Chambers County, the Galveston Bay Foundation will receive $40,000 for the Turtle Bayou Nature Preserve Trails project. This project will include construction of a new 2.2-mile long by six-foot-wide trail, a boardwalk, signage and a trailhead kiosk.

The Central West Texas Trails Coalition in Coke County are the recipients of a $398,000 grant for the Coke County Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Park. This project will include construction of about four miles of new OHV trails, maintenance training, and the development of water, power and sewer systems. It will also fund the purchase of trail tools, a storage container, a parking area and engineering.

In Comal County, the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority will receive a $200,000 grant earmarked for the renovation of the Canyon Lake Gorge North Rim trail. Included in this project is renovation of a .5-mile long by 10-foot wide walking trail, the addition of restrooms, benches and a hydration station.

The Texas Motorized Trails Coalition in Crockett County will receive a $398,600 grant for its Escondido Draw Recreation Area 2020 project. The project includes construction of about four miles of trails and renovation of an additional 50 miles. It also includes parking and access road resurfacing, OHV loading ramps, signage, an environmental resource survey and professional engineering services.

Denton County’s Greenbelt Alliance will receive $121,000 for its 2020 Denton Greenbelt Enhancements project. This project includes renovation of 11 miles of equestrian, biking and hiking trails, installation of mile markers, covered picnic tables, tie rails, a horse watering station and a pavilion.

The San Felipe Park OHV and Ascarate Park Recreation Trails project in El Paso County is the recipient of a $337,000 grant. This project includes the acquisition of 62 acres for about seven miles of OHV trails, signage and fencing. Also included in this project is the creation and renovation of a three-mile asphalt trail that is 10 feet wide, concrete curb and signage.

The Buffalo Bayou Partnership in Harris County will receive a $112,400 grant for its Japhet Creek project. The project consists of renovations to a 700-foot long by eight-foot-wide decomposed granite nature trail and construction of a new 300-foot long nature trail. Also included in this project are benches, trash receptacles and signage.

In Harris County, the Seabrook Open Space and Trails Committee will receive $131,400 for its Seabrook Armand Bayou-Galveston Bay Trail Link project. This project includes the construction of 7,400 feet of new trail.

The San Marcos River Foundation in Hays County are the recipients of a $198,900 grant for the Purgatory Creek Public Trail Dunbar Park to Hunter Road project. This project includes the construction of a new one-mile walking and biking trail.

In Hidalgo County, Mission Parks and Recreation will receive a $200,000 grant for the city’s Hike and Bike Trail Expansion project. This project includes renovation of a 5.35-mile long by 10-foot wide asphalt multi-use trail with retaining wall, erosion controls and trail signage.

The Houston Audubon Society in Liberty County are the recipients of a $80,900 grant for its Damuth Bird Sanctuary Trail System. The project includes renovation of 3,000 feet of trail and construction of 900 feet of boardwalks.

McMullen County will receive a $200,000 grant for its Frio River Riverfront Trail project. This project includes construction of a new 1,000-foot trail, benches, picnic unites, signage and a trailhead.

In Medina County, the Texas Trails Education and Motorized Management’s Texas ATV/OHV Safety Education Program will receive a $129,100 grant that will be dedicated to an ATV/OHV safety education program.

The South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center in Nueces County will receive $199,800 earmarked for improvements to Brennecke Nature Trail and expansion of ADA access to Oso Creek Ridge. This project consists of about 4,345 feet of new ADA-compliant trail with a boardwalk. Also included in this project is the renovation of about 1,340-feet of trail and boardwalk for ADA compliance and the addition of signage, benches and trash receptacles.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will receive $200,000 for phase one of its Palo Pinto Mountain State Park Trails project in Palo Pinto County. The project includes construction of about six miles of four-foot-wide natural surface multi-use trails for hikers, equestrians and mountain bikers.

In Tarrant County, the Texas Equestrian Trail Riders Association will receive $51,200 for its Benbrook Lake Rocky Creek Trail Improvement project. The project includes construction of a 32-foot long by six-foot-wide raised walkway with an accessible ramp. Also included in this project is relational of a trailhead, infrastructure for a water supply line and spigots.

The city of San Angelo in Tom Green County will receive a $240,000 grant for the Twin Buttes Reservoir Public Hunting Lands Trail Improvements project. This project includes renovation of about 2,000 feet of trail, formal establishment of 17-miles of trails, 338 acres managed for motorized recreation, parking and access route improvements, a shade shelter, signage, erosion control and tread repair.

In Travis County, the Austin Parks Foundation will receive $142,400 for its Little Walnut Creek Greenbelt Project. This project includes the design and construction of a new trailhead and construction of about 2-miles of natural surface trail. Also included in this project are new kiosks, benches, trash receptacles and signage.

Ecology Action of Texas in Travis County will receive a $104,000 grant for its Roy G. Guerrero River Trail Network project. This project includes construction of 9,241 feet of new trail and renovation of a 9,603-foot trail. It also includes the addition of kiosks, signage and accessibility improvements.

The Turnback Canyon Trail Conservancy in Travis County will receive a $81,900 grant for phase two of its Turnback Canyon Trail Conservancy project. This project consists of the construction of 1.5-miles of new hiking trails with trail bridges, benches, dog waste stations and signage.

The city of Brenham in Washington County is the recipient of a $66,400 grant for its Crossover Nature Trail project. This project includes the construction of a new .59-mile granite nature trail that is six feet wide, a boardwalk, benches and interpretive signage.

In Wise County, the city of Bridgeport will receive a $78,400 grant for its Bridgeport Adventure Course project. This project includes construction of an off-road obstacle course and renovations on existing motorized and non-motorized trails.