Central Fort Bend Chamber Social Distancing Scavenger Hunt Winners

(ROSENBERG, TEXAS) On Saturday, May 16, 2020 fifteen teams with more than 70 people competed in the “I Spy With My Little Eye” Central Fort Bend Chamber Social Distancing Scavenger Hunt presented by OCuSOFT. The event was an opportunity for families and central Fort Bend residents to get out of the house, enjoy the outdoors, and have some good ole fashion fun.

For two hours, participants traveled all over the Richmond/Rosenberg area solving clues and taking photos of local landmarks and businesses. Some of the clues lead participants to OCuSOFT, the Rosenberg Railroad Museum, Fort Bend Herald and Johnson Development Corporation’s Harvest Green community. Participants also had to complete activities like finding the Fort Bend Justice Center and taking a photo on the top of the stars doing their best Rocky Balboa impersonation or they had to hug a tree at Sunset Park. Participants took photos at each location and posted them to the Central Fort Bend Chamber’s Facebook page.

The team who won by earning the most points was Inspired Behavioral Health, Inc. lead by Team Captain Brandy Castillo. They earned 45 points out of 51. The team with the Most Creative Photos was Team Dinoexplosion lead by Team Captain Solomon Delaney of Jordan Ranch.

Participants had to solve pictogram puzzles to determine the location of dinner and dessert. Dinner, which was included in the registration fee, was provided by Swinging Door Bar-B-Q. Dessert was provided by Over the Top Waffle Shoppe and participants received 50% off a scoop of ice cream.

For more information regarding the Chamber and its programs, you can visit the Central Fort Bend Chamber website at www.cfbca.org or call 281-342-5464.

The Central Fort Bend Chamber is a 110-year old non-profit membership organization dedicated to creating a strong local economy where businesses can prosper. The Central Fort Bend Chamber advocates for over 600 local businesses led by a volunteer board of directors who are dedicated to sustaining Fort Bend County’s quality of life and keeping our community and economy vibrant.

Photo 1 – Team Inspire (Winners) ( From L to R) Bottom Row: Lisa Raines, Brandy Leonhardt; Second Row: Jenna Raines, Kaylee Leonhardt and Third Row: Tre Reyes

Photo 2 – Team Dinoexplosion (Most Creative Photo winners) (From L to R) Solomon Delaney, Kayla Williams and Travis Gordon. They had to find the Buccees Beaver and take a photo with it.

Photo 3 – Team Thompson (From L to R) Rob, Chloe, Laura and Max Thompson. They had to hug a tree at Sunset Park in Rosenberg.

Photo 4 – Team Piwowar (From L to R) Tim Piwowar, Trey Piwowar and Gabe Piwowar in front of the Fort Bend Herald, a Scavenger Hunt Corporate Sponsor

Photo 5 – Team Johnson Development Corporation (From L to R) Front row: Julie & Steve Sams; Back row: Madeline Sams, Lillian Sams & Charlotte Lochbichler

Photo 6 – Team Molina with OCuSOFT (From L to R) Jude & Ezra Molina in front of the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds playing air guitars

Photo 7 – Team Coombs with OCuSOFT (From L to R) Front row: Courtney & Colt Coombs; Second row: Lexx and Lili Coombs