Katy ISD Recognizes Additional “Of the Year” Employees  

KATY [May 19, 2020] – Before the official send-off to summer break, the Katy Independent School District would like to thank all of its employees for their hard work and dedication during the 2019-2020 academic school year. Each year, Katy ISD has the honor of recognizing outstanding employees for their contributions and impact on the District as well as for our students. These individuals exemplify who we are and represent the best in their category. They share their time and talents with our staff, students and community every day. The commitment, dedication and passion of these individuals is just a few examples of why Katy ISD continues to be a leader in educational excellence. Joining our Campus and Rookie Teachers of the Year, we would like to congratulate this year’s honorees:
Districtwide Principals of the Year:
- Dr. William Rhodes – Bryant Elementary
- Dr. Kris Mitzner – Tays Junior High
Districtwide Assistant Principals of the Year:
- Kathi Walker– Shafer Elementary
- Jessica Hale – Mayde Creek Junior High
Districtwide Counselors of the Year:
- Kathryn Johnson – Rhoads Elementary
- Kaley Dean – McMeans Junior High
- Shaundra Wilson Kiser – Morton Ranch High
Districtwide Library Media Specialists of the Year:
- Mitzi Cross – Griffin Elementary
- Kari Heitman – Paetow High
Districtwide Licensed Specialist in School Psychology of the Year:
- Marcia Hendry – Nottingham Country and Pattison Elementary
Districtwide Maintenance & Operations Employees of the Year:
- Rene Diaz – Central Maintenance & Operations
- Patricia Rauda – Nutrition & Food Services – Paetow High School
- Mike Westerman – Transportation Department – East Transportation
Districtwide Nurse of the Year:
- Bernadette Kingsley – King Elementary
Districtwide Instructional Paraprofessionals of the Year:
- Donna Whitt – Williams Elementary
- Murissa Khan – Morton Ranch High School
Districtwide Support Paraprofessionals of the Year:
- Jessica Dyson – Kilpatrick Elementary
- Robin Wollin – Mayde Creek High School
- Julie Vetterick – Athletics
Districtwide Substitute of the Year:
- Fleming Morris
Districtwide Law Enforcement Employees of the Year:
- Supervisor of the Year – Sergeant Todd Norsworthy
- Officer of the Year – Beatriz Riva-Palacio
- Patrol Officer of the Year – Glenn Cloud
- Telecommunicator of the Year – Courtnie Brand
- Support Service Employee of the Year – Liz Loocke