Katy ISD Recognizes Additional “Of the Year” Employees  

KATY [May 19, 2020] – Before the official send-off to summer break, the Katy Independent School District would like to thank all of its employees for their hard work and dedication during the 2019-2020 academic school year. Each year, Katy ISD has the honor of recognizing outstanding employees for their contributions and impact on the District as well as for our students. These individuals exemplify who we are and represent the best in their category. They share their time and talents with our staff, students and community every day. The commitment, dedication and passion of these individuals is just a few examples of why Katy ISD continues to be a leader in educational excellence. Joining our Campus and Rookie Teachers of the Year, we would like to congratulate this year’s honorees:

Districtwide Principals of the Year:

Dr. William Rhodes – Bryant Elementary

Dr. Kris Mitzner – Tays Junior High

Districtwide Assistant Principals of the Year:

Kathi Walker– Shafer Elementary

Jessica Hale – Mayde Creek Junior High

Districtwide Counselors of the Year:

Kathryn Johnson – Rhoads Elementary

Kaley Dean – McMeans Junior High

Shaundra Wilson Kiser – Morton Ranch High

Districtwide Library Media Specialists of the Year:

Mitzi Cross – Griffin Elementary

Kari Heitman – Paetow High

Districtwide Licensed Specialist in School Psychology of the Year:

Marcia Hendry – Nottingham Country and Pattison Elementary

Districtwide Maintenance & Operations Employees of the Year:

Rene Diaz – Central Maintenance & Operations

Patricia Rauda – Nutrition & Food Services – Paetow High School

Mike Westerman – Transportation Department – East Transportation

Districtwide Nurse of the Year:

Bernadette Kingsley – King Elementary

Districtwide Instructional Paraprofessionals of the Year:

Donna Whitt – Williams Elementary

Murissa Khan – Morton Ranch High School

Districtwide Support Paraprofessionals of the Year:

Jessica Dyson – Kilpatrick Elementary

Robin Wollin – Mayde Creek High School

Julie Vetterick – Athletics

Districtwide Substitute of the Year :

Fleming Morris

Districtwide Law Enforcement Employees of the Year :

Supervisor of the Year – Sergeant Todd Norsworthy

Officer of the Year – Beatriz Riva-Palacio

Patrol Officer of the Year – Glenn Cloud

Telecommunicator of the Year – Courtnie Brand

Support Service Employee of the Year – Liz Loocke

Webpage with photos for “Of the Year” employees