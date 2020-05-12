New Harris County Mobile Locations for COVID-19 Testing May 11-16

It’s Free, Easy to Sign Up and Quick

Houston – If you think you might have COVID-19 or been exposed, get tested NOW! Don’t risk infecting your family and friends with this very contagious respiratory virus that is sometimes fatal. With many businesses reopening, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) wants residents to get tested so health officials will know if cases start increasing quickly in our community.

Testing is free, easy to sign up for and quick, thanks to six drive-through sites. Two test sites are stationary and four are mobile and change locations each week within Harris County. People do not have to be Harris County residents to be tested at a Harris County site. Register online, take the self-assessment and choose one of the six locations. Visit https://www.readyharris.org, www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575. If you want to get tested the next day, call or register online after 6:30 p.m. You must take the self-assessment before you will be given an authorization code for a testing site.

The two fixed testing locations are in Baytown and Katy. Mobile locations for this week, Monday-Saturday May 11-16 are:

Alexander Deussen Park 12303 Sonnier St. Houston, TX 77044

North East Harris County Community Center 10918 Bentley St. Houston, TX 77093

Bear Creek Park 3535 War Memorial Dr. Houston, TX 77084

Lone Star College – Creekside 8747 W New Harmony Trail Tomball, TX 77375

To help prevent COVID-19 from resurging in our community, HCPH urges Harris County residents to continue: social distancing, wearing masks in public, washing their hands often, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue and staying home if they are sick. Many retail businesses are changing their processes and spaces to maintain social distancing for their customers. This protects their staffs, their customers, family and friends. Some people who have COVID-19 have minor symptoms, if any, but can still infect others who may get extremely ill or potentially die.

Visit www.hcphtx.org for the latest COVID-19 updates, resources and recommendations.