Tax Offices Reopen to the Public

Fort Bend County Tax Offices opened to the public with reduced lobby capacity on Monday, May 4, 2020. The Richmond office, along with the Katy, Missouri City, Sienna, and Sugar Land offices are offering full-service auto and property tax processing at their normal business hours. The Needville office remains closed to the public, though staff is processing transactions received through the drop box, mail, and dealer drop-offs. The Research Department in Richmond will continue serving customers via phone, email, mail, and drop box, with limited in-person assistance by appointment only.

“We are pleased to begin serving our customers in person again, even if it is at a reduced capacity,” said Carrie Surratt, Fort Bend County Tax Assessor-Collector. “With social distancing in place, it is critical that we reduce the number of people in our lobbies. More than 50% of our lobby traffic are customers renewing their vehicle registration. This can be done in mere minutes by using your smart phone, tablet, or computer, or by mailing your renewal to us. In either case, you should receive your new sticker in the mail in less than 2 weeks. So don’t wait in line or potentially expose yourself to COVID-19; renew online or through the mail.”

Residents are strongly encouraged to continue using contact-free methods for their auto and property tax needs, as seating is currently unavailable in Tax Office lobbies. Online registration renewal is available at renew.txdmv.gov, while property tax payments can be made at www.fortbendcountytx.gov/services/paypropertytaxes.

Please visit www.fortbendcountytx.gov/taxoffice and follow the Fort Bend County Tax Office on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for future updates. Tax Office staff are also available to assist customers by email at FBCTaxInfo@fortbendcountytx.org or by calling 281-341-3710.