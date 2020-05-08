YMCA of Greater Houston Reopening Update from President and CEO Stephen Ives

HOUSTON (May 8, 2020) – With Governor Abbott’s announcement that gym facilities will be permitted to reopen May 18, the YMCA of Greater Houston is finalizing plans for when we will return to offering fitness-related services. For the safety of our members, staff and the community, we are being thoughtful about the return of these services and are committed to ensuring the proper steps have been taken before announcing a date. With guidance from the CDC, local officials and best practices from other YMCA’s across the country, we are working toward a phased approach which allows us to prepare facilities and train staff while helping members get comfortable with new routines.

Once reopened, the centers will follow orders from the Governor as well as CDC recommended guidelines, including capacity limits, closure of showers and locker rooms, six-feet social distancing, heightened cleaning practices and the use of personal protective equipment by staff and members.

Over 750,000 people a year count on the Y for wellness, youth programs, opportunities for family time, supportive services and more. While the buildings are closed for many of these opportunities, the YMCA of Greater Houston is very much open and serving the community in unique and impactful ways. From child care for essential personnel to food distribution and well checks for seniors, the Y plays an integral role in the community during this crisis. To date, we have conducted the following community efforts:

Distributed 2.7 million lbs. of food at 26 locations and five opportunity centers in partnership with the Houston Food Bank, Montgomery County Food Bank and Brighter Bites, serving over 222,000 individuals.

Served over 10,000 seniors through wellness checks, comfort cards and meal deliveries.

Transformed 12 centers to host child care for essential personnel, caring for over 550 children.

Provided virtual content to over 30,000 individuals.

We are committed to serving the community in the safest manner possible. Updates on specific plans can be found on the YMCA of Greater Houston website and social channels. Members and the community are encouraged to stay connected and engaged through the virtual YMCA platform that offers exercise classes, activities for kids and families, and opportunities to connect with others.

For more information about the YMCA of Greater Houston or ways to get involved, please visit www.ymcahouston.org and follow the organization on Facebook @YMCAHouston and Instagram @YMCAHouston.