Commissioner Ken R. DeMerchant worked with Gallery Furniture Richmond to open a new county-run testing site in Precinct 4  

While Fort Bend County follows suit with the reopening order of Texas, the threat of COVID-19 still lingers, and precautions must be in place to avoid a second wave. One of the main aspects of safeguarding the community is through adequate availability of testing sites. In response, Fort Bend County Commissioner Ken R. DeMerchant is happy to announce the opening of a much needed, county- run testing site now serving the unincorporated area of Precinct 4 and surrounding areas.

Commissioner Ken R. DeMerchant noticed the residents of the unincorporated area of Precinct 4 had to travel to Sugar Land Smart Financial Center for testing. He immediately explored options to find a closer location serving Precinct 4 and surrounding areas. Commissioner DeMerchant reached out to Jim McIngvale, of Gallery Furniture, for this partnership. Fort Bend County Health and Human Services, together with AccessHealth and Gallery Furniture, will start serving the public on Friday, May 8, 2020.

“This is an absolutely necessary service in the face of what we are experiencing today. The community in all areas must have accessibility to free testing sites as the County moves forward to opening up for regular business,” stated DeMerchant.

The testing site is located at the Gallery Furniture Richmond at 7227 West Grand Parkway South, Richmond, TX 77407. Testing is free of charge to all, regardless of symptoms. To request a test, visit www.fbchealth.org, a representative will contact with an ID code and appointment date and time, or call 281-238-2363. Testing site will operate Monday through Friday 8 am-5 pm and on Saturday 10 am-2 pm.