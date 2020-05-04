Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Houston Airshow Calls for Scholarships Applications   

HOUSTON (May 5, 2020) – Scholarship applications from college students who have completed one year of study in aviation or a related field are now being accepted by the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Wings Over Houston Airshow. For the 2020-2021 academic year, the Airshow intends to award up to five scholarships in amounts from $1,000 to $5,000 each. Applications must be filed on the airshow’s website, www.wingsoverhouston.com, and submitted by June 15. Recipients will be notified in September.

“Our scholarship program is designed to assist and reward students who have demonstrated academic potential, leadership, and extracurricular involvement,” said Debby Rihn-Harvey, who heads up the program. “This is one of the many ways we seek to encourage youth to pursue careers that will positively impact the field of aerospace and aviation. The applicant’s academic discipline does not have to be in a technical area but may include business, management, marketing or other fields that are directly related to aviation.”

“We’re looking to help high achieving students who share our passion and commitment to aviation,” said Airshow Director Bill Roach. “When you purchase a ticket to Wings Over Houston, which will be held October 10 and 11, you not only see an amazing show, but you also help fund our college scholarships as well as programs for high school students, restoration of historical aircraft, and support of many other local non-profit organizations.”

To purchase tickets for the 2020 CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow, please visit the airshow’s website, www.wingsoverhouston.com, or call 888-4-FLYSHOW. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale in June over Father’s Day weekend. Sign up on the website to be an Insider for more details.

About Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Wings Over Houston Airshow

The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Wings Over Houston Airshow is a non-profit 501(c)(3) community event produced by a volunteer effort of the Gulf Coast Wing, Houston Wing, and Tora! Tora! Tora! of the Commemorative Air Force, with support from the Lone Star Flight Museum in Galveston, Vietnam War Flight Museum, Lewis Air Legends and Collings Foundation West. The Airshow is dedicated to showcasing vintage World War II aircraft, along with the thrills of modern aviation. One of the top air shows in the United States in its category, the CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow attracts more than 90,000 festival goers throughout Houston as well as from around the globe. The 2020 Airshow benefits the CAF Wings Over Houston Airshow Scholarship Program, Exchange Club of Sugar Land, military recruiting efforts, and the Commemorative Air Force aircraft restoration and flying historical programs, in addition to numerous other nonprofit participating organizations.

About the Commemorative Air Force

The Commemorative Air Force is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Dallas, and the recognized leader of the Warbird Movement—the effort to preserve and honor American military aviation history. Since it was founded in 1957, the CAF has accrued 170 historic aircraft—the largest collection of vintage military aircraft in the world. Educational outreach programs impact an estimated 20 million Americans each year thanks to over 12,000 volunteers who support the CAF nationally and overseas. The Commemorative Air Force honors the men and women who built, maintained, and flew in American airplanes during World War II. The organization believes that is best accomplished by maintaining the airplanes in flying condition; taking the airplanes to the people, allowing them to experience the sight and sound of the aircraft in flight. For more information, visit www.commemorativeairforce.org.