LIBRARIES OFFER FREE ONLINE LANGUAGE-LEARNING RESOURCE            

Would you like to learn a new language? Do you want to make yourself more marketable to an employer by being bilingual? Learning another language can have many benefits, and Fort Bend County Libraries’ “Transparent Language® Online” resource makes learning a new language easier than ever – plus, it’s free and accessible from home on your computer!

The Transparent Languages resource offers online courses for people who would like to learn a new language. The database includes more than 100 languages – from Afrikaans to Zulu – as well as ESL (English as a Second Language) classes for non-English speaking people who would like to learn English.

The English-language-assistance courses are available for people who speak Spanish, Mandarin Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Farsi, Hindi, Czech, Indonesian, Malay, Norwegian, Romanian, Swahili, Tagalog, Thai, Urdu, Russian, German, French, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Greek, Arabic, or Italian.

By using the libraries’ subscription to the service, library patrons are able to have free access to a resource for which they would otherwise have to pay.

Individuals may access this resource from any computer by going to the library’s website, www.fortbend.lib.tx.us, clicking on the “Research” tab on the main webpage, selecting “Databases,” and choosing “Language Learning” on the left-hand side. A Fort Bend County Libraries library card is required.

For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).