Information about Economic Impact Payments

For information on how Social Security continues to serve the public during this critical time, go to ssa.gov/coronavirus. English and Spanish recorded PSAs and infographics are found at the very bottom of the page on ssa.gov/coronavirus.

Andrew Saul, Commissioner of Social Security, wants to let you know of the following:

If you get Supplemental Security Income (SSI), you will get your $1,200 economic impact payment from the IRS automatically – you don’t have to do anything.

But if you get SSI, have not filed a tax return, and you have an eligible child, YOU MUST ACT NOW to get $500 per child in addition to your $1,200 payment.

El Comisionado del Seguro Social, Andrew Saul, quiere que usted sepa lo siguiente:

Si recibe Seguridad de Ingreso Suplementario (SSI, por sus siglas en inglés), recibirá el Pago de estímulo económico (también conocido como el Pago de impacto económico), de $1,200 del Servicio de Impuestos Internos (IRS, por sus siglas en inglés) automáticamente – no tiene que hacer nada .

. Pero si recibe SSI, no presentó una declaración de impuestos, y tiene un niño con derecho, DEBE ACTUAR AHORA para recibir $500 por niño además de su pago de $1,200.

