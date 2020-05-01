Information about Economic Impact Payments

For information on how Social Security continues to serve the public during this critical time, go to ssa.gov/coronavirus. English and Spanish recorded PSAs and infographics are found at the very bottom of the page on ssa.gov/coronavirus.
Andrew Saul, Commissioner of Social Security, wants to let you know of the following:
- If you get Supplemental Security Income (SSI), you will get your $1,200 economic impact payment from the IRS automatically – you don’t have to do anything.
- But if you get SSI, have not filed a tax return, and you have an eligible child, YOU MUST ACT NOW to get $500 per child in addition to your $1,200 payment.
- BY MAY 5, go to the IRS’ Non-Filer web form available at IRS.gov to give information about your children.
- If you miss the May 5 deadline, please go to IRS.gov for further information.
- For information on how Social Security continues to serve the public during this critical time, go to ssa.gov/coronavirus.
El Comisionado del Seguro Social, Andrew Saul, quiere que usted sepa lo siguiente:
- Si recibe Seguridad de Ingreso Suplementario (SSI, por sus siglas en inglés), recibirá el Pago de estímulo económico (también conocido como el Pago de impacto económico), de $1,200 del Servicio de Impuestos Internos (IRS, por sus siglas en inglés) automáticamente – no tiene que hacer nada.
- Pero si recibe SSI, no presentó una declaración de impuestos, y tiene un niño con derecho, DEBE ACTUAR AHORA para recibir $500 por niño además de su pago de $1,200.
- A más tardar del 5 de mayo, vaya al formulario electrónico Non-Filer del IRS (solo disponible en inglés) en IRS.gov/es para proveer información sobre sus niños.
- Si se le pasa la fecha límite del 5 de mayo, por favor visite IRS.gov/es para más información.
- Para informarse mejor sobre cómo el Seguro Social continúa sirviendo al público durante este tiempo crítico, visite segurosocial.gov/coronavirus.
For information on how Social Security continues to serve the public during this critical time, go to ssa.gov/coronavirus. The Engish and Spanish PSAs are found at the very bottom of the page on ssa.gov/coronavirus.