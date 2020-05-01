Houston Grand Opera receives PPP loan from the Small Business Administration  

Houston – May 1, 2020 — Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is pleased to announce that the company has received a PPP (Payroll Protection Plan) loan from the Small Business Administration (SBA) for $2.5 million. The funding will allow HGO to restore all furloughed employees as of May 4 and to cancel salary rollbacks that were set for today.

Like many nonprofits, Houston Grand Opera has been negatively impacted financially during the pandemic, having to cancel its spring repertory of Salome and The Magic Flute and its annual Opera Ball, which is the major fundraiser of the year. Since the company did not receive a PPP loan in the first round, it was forced to furlough 20 percent of the staff and institute tiered salary reductions. With the approval in the second round of loans, HGO can now keep all staff members employed.

“We are thrilled that our loan application was approved quickly and that HGO can now move forward in a more secure financial position, including retaining our entire staff,” says Perryn Leech, HGO’s Managing Director. “The economic effects of the pandemic have been far reaching for HGO and many other arts organizations. Our staff members have been steadfast and unwavering in their support during this difficult time, as they were during Hurricane Harvey. I’m relieved that we can continue their employment as we look forward to our 2020-21 season starting in October.”

“Our commitment to our art form, our artists, and our Houston community remains ever strong,” says HGO Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers. “We understand that many depend on HGO for their livelihoods. With the loan we just received through the SBA program, HGO can honor our commitments toward our employees and our artists who make HGO the world-class company it is today.”

Leech also credits the team at Frost Bank with strong support during and after the application process for the SBA loan, along with HGO team members who worked diligently on providing all necessary information and documents.

For more information about Houston Grand Opera, visit HGO.org.

About Houston Grand Opera

Houston Grand Opera (HGO) is one of the largest, most innovative, and most highly acclaimed opera companies in the United States. HGO is the only American finalist for Opera Company of the Year in the 2019 International Opera Awards. In fulfilling its mission to advance the operatic art to serve an ever-evolving audience, HGO has led the field in commissioning new works (68 world premieres to date) and in training and nurturing promising young artists and administrators. The company contributes to the cultural enrichment of Houston and the nation through a diverse and

innovative program of performances, community events, and education projects that reaches the widest possible public. HGO’s pioneering community engagement initiative, HGOco, has served as a model for other arts organizations.

The NEXUS Initiative is HGO’s multi-year ticket underwriting program that allows Houstonians of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy opera without the barrier of price. Since 2007, NEXUS has enabled more than 250,000 Houstonians to experience superlative opera through discounted single tickets and subscriptions, subsidized student performances, and free productions.

HGO has toured extensively and has won a Tony, two Grammy awards, and three Emmy awards. It is the only opera company to win all three honors.