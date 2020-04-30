Carolyn Henderson Celebrates 100th Birthday

This week a resident at a local assisted living community in Katy celebrated her 100th birthday! Her loved ones came for a drive-up party to celebrate her at a distance. Her name is Carolyn Henderson and she is from Beaumont. She turned 100 on April 26.

Her granddaughter wrote on Facebook – Happy 100 to my queen 👑! A champion golfer, world traveler, and a woman of great faith, she threw the best parties, had the chicest style, and loves her great grandchildren more than anything in the world. She has said her keys to happiness are her morning bible study and a glass of wine a day! We were so disappointed that we couldn’t have the big party we all envisioned but the nurses and caregivers at her home are angels on earth and made this day so special for her. 💕💕