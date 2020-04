(K.A.R.E.) has chosen eight outstanding Katy ISD Seniors, from six different Katy High Schools, to be recipients of their $1200 scholarships this year

Katy Area Retired Educators . These students are entering college in the fall as Education majors and plan to become public school teachers. Some have hopes of returning to Katy ISD to teach.

K.A.R.E congratulates their 2020 K.A.R.E. Scholarship recipients. (Please see the attached word document.)

For more information about the Katy Area Retired Educators check out its website at http://www.localunits.org/KARE/ .

