Severe Weather Beginning This Afternoon Thru Sunday

What is the danger?

According to the National Weather Service, severe weather is expected across southeast Texas beginning this afternoon and continuing through the weekend. Multiple fronts will move through the region this weekend, causing severe thunderstorms, potentially getting stronger on Saturday and Sunday. Strong winds and hail might occur. Temperatures will range from lower 60s to the mid 80s.

What you should do:

IF THUNDER ROARS, GO INDOORS!

Postpone outdoor activities.

If you are outside during a thunderstorm, seek shelter immediately. Go inside a building or covered structure. Avoid trees and metal objects if shelter is not available.



STAY HOME

Stay Home, Work Safe order is in effect: do your part by staying home!

If you must drive, stay safe: NEVER drive into flooded roadways. Have lights and wipers on. Allow extra braking distance and more time for your commute.



GET PREPARED

Bring pets inside.

Move your vehicle under cover , if possible.

Secure loose objects in your yard.

Have a flashlight, NOAA Weather Radio and extra batteries in case you lose power.

BE INFORMED

Monitor the weather throughout the afternoon and evening.

Monitor the weather throughout the afternoon and evening. Get updates from trusted sources such as: National Weather Service Houston-Galveston, Harris County Flood Control District, and ReadyHarris.

Power outages are possible anytime high winds occur. Track outages using the CenterPoint Energy Outage Tracker at ReadyHarris.

Have a way to get emergency alerts throughout the evening by enabling your cell phone's emergency alerts feature.

Text CV19 to 888777 to receive COVID19 updates.

Where you can learn more: