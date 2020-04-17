John Moore Services is continuing its “Seeds of Hope” initiative for the children and families of the Greater Houston Area

Starting tomorrow, Friday, April 17, 2020, Houstonians are welcome to pick up a free planting activity kit Mondays – Fridays, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. from the John Moore Services location at 10005 West Sam Houston Pkwy. N, Houston, Texas 77064. They will not have to leave their car; planting kits will be loaded into the vehicle.

Please note that all John Moore staff members will be wearing masks and gloves and following all CDC safety guidelines.

First come, first serve, but there is no limit on kits at this time.

The idea originally began with providing 100 free kits, but quickly expanded in scope overnight after receiving more than 3,000 requests in less than 24 hours. Please click here to view video captured by the John Moore Services team of deliveries. Your team has permission to use this video as long as John Moore Services is credited.