American Lung Association to Release 21st Annual ‘State of the Air’ Report with New Information on Houston’s Air Quality

HOUSTON (April 14, 2020) –The American Lung Association is releasing the results of its 21st annual “State of the Air” report, an annual air quality “report card” that tracks Americans’ exposure nationwide to unhealthful levels of ozone and particle pollution. The report will grade Houston’s air quality and rank the most polluted and cleanest U.S. cities for air quality.

WHY: This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Air Act, which has driven dramatic improvements in air quality. Despite this, the new report from the Lung Association finds millions of people are living with and breathing polluted air, placing their health and lives at risk.

In this report, find out:

If the air quality in Houston is unhealthy to breathe

What steps Houston must take to continue to make progress toward cleaner, healthier air

Why we must urgently address climate change to continue progress on cleaning up the nation’s air.

The report will also give a summary of air quality in other metro area and counties across Texas.

WHERE: New findings from the “State of the Air” report will be live on Lung.org/sota following the launch. Embargoed report findings and embargoed interviews are available upon request prior to the report launch.

WHEN: The embargo on “State of the Air” 2020 lifts on Tuesday, April 21 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time (Monday, April 20 at 11:01 p.m. Central Time).

WHO: The following are available for media interviews on report findings and health impacts of air pollution:

Local medical experts in the fields of lung and environmental health

Charlie Gagen, Director of Advocacy for the American Lung Association

HOW: To request embargoed report findings or an embargoed interview, contact James Martinez at James.Martinez@Lung.org or 312-445-2501.

###

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.