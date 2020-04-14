AG Paxton Applauds Texas Supreme Court Stay Blocking Unlawful District Court Order that Allowed the Release of Potentially Dangerous Individuals   

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today applauded the Texas Supreme Court for issuing a stay, halting a district court decision enjoining Governor Abbott’s Executive Order (GA 13), which prevented the release of potentially dangerous individuals on personal bonds without any individual assessment of their risk to the community. The lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), asked the court to release potentially thousands of persons arrested for, charged with, or previously convicted of violent criminal acts.

“I’m thankful to the Texas Supreme Court for taking immediate action to protect the health and safety of Texans after the district court unlawfully ruled to allow the release of dangerous individuals. A health crisis cannot stop the need for justice, and the district court’s decision directly endangered the public,” said Attorney General Paxton. “We must all work together, including our justice system, to successfully protect our communities. My office will continue to defend Governor Abbott’s order to protect Texans during this unprecedented health crisis.”

Despite the stay issued by the Texas Supreme Court, a similar case urging the mass release of Dallas County Jail inmates – including those arrested for violent crimes such as murder, arson and armed robbery – was filed in Dallas federal district court late last week. The mass release of potentially violent individuals would directly endanger Texans.