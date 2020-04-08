Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston launches Hunger Not Impossible for teens experiencing hunger issues

HOUSTON, April 8, 2020 – Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston has partnered with Hunger Not Impossible (HNI) to launch a new digital platform for teenaged Club members who are dealing with hunger issues during this time of upheaval from the COVID-19 pandemic. Up to 35 teens can participate in the program by downloading the app to their cell phones to receive one meal a day for 30 days by texting the words “I’m hungry.”

HNI is a nationwide venture with the sole purpose of ending hunger and food insecurity by connecting people in need with stigma-free access to nutritious meals to improve health and well-being. The initiative was “launched” out of the Houston Texans Teen Club in the greater Heights area, with the Club director identifying teens who might be a good fit. Several Houston restaurants are participating, and the teen chooses from a variety of menus with healthy options, such as grilled chicken sandwiches and salads.

The program maintains anonymity so that restaurants do not know the Club member is receiving a free meal, which helps to reduce any stigma associated with poverty. They assume the order is made through one of many food delivery apps.

“We wanted to focus this pilot program on teenagers who may have scarcity of food issues at home but who want to be independent and might hesitate to ask for help,” says Kevin Hattery, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston. “Since kids are not in school right now, nor physically in our Clubs, we aimed to bridge the meals gap with this innovative program. Hunger Not Impossible gives teens and their parents or caregivers a sense of security knowing that they will receive a substantial meal every day for 30 days.”

Hattery notes that Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston is already seeing good results with 15 teens on board so far, 50 meals distributed and $500 in in-kind food donations. The participating Club members are appreciative of the opportunity and the ease with which they can order food. More members are expected to join the program in the coming days, with a goal of 35.

“The program is great. Love the idea to being able to eat a healthier meal every day for free.” – Matthew

“Very thankful for this program. Super helpful for me, especially with everything going on with the Coronavirus.” – Elijah

Hunger Not Impossible comes on the heels of another program that Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston launched the week of March 30 called ON DEMAND Club Experience. Members connect to an online platform to participate in educational and creative activities from BGCGH’s four core program areas.

The nonprofit is taking a proactive approach in meeting the needs of children and teens during this time of uncertainty and societal change related to the COVID-19 public health crisis. If HNI is successful, it is possible it could be expanded to include more members.

“Anything we can do to lessen the burden on our underserved populations is important,” continues Hattery. “Whether it’s learning loss from being out of school or not getting enough to eat, Boys & Girls Clubs is here for these kids.”

For more information on how to be a part of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston or to learn about programs, go to www.bgcgh.org.

