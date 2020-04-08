Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $702 Million in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $701.8 million in local sales tax allocations for April, 0.5 percent less than in April 2019. These allocations are based on sales made in February by businesses that report tax monthly.

Next month’s allocations, which will mostly reflect sales made in March, will begin to show the impact of pandemic-related business shutdowns. The agency, therefore, expects local allocations in May to be lower, and June allocations will likely deteriorate further.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (April 2020) Recipient April 2020

Allocations Change from

April 2019 Year-to-date

Change Cities

$448.0M ↓ 1.4% ↑ 4.8% Transit Systems $154.7M ↑ 0.8% ↑ 6.4% Counties $43.6M ↓ 3.8% ↑ 3.1% Special Purpose Taxing Districts $55.5M ↑ 6.0% ↑ 11.0% Total $701.8M ↓ 0.5% ↑ 5.5%

For details on April sales tax allocations to individual cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts, visit the Comptroller’s Monthly Sales Tax Allocation Comparison Summary Reports.