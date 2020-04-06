Number of Harris County Sheriff’s Office Employees Positive for COVID-19 Reaches 18

April 5, 2020 – Two more Harris County Sheriff’s Office employees – one Courts Division deputy and one detention sergeant — have received positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the agency’s total number of confirmed cases among staff to 18. Both employees are assigned to work with inmates in the Harris County Jail.

The detention sergeant is a female in her late 40s, assigned to work in the 1200 Baker Street jail facility, where seven employees have now tested positive for the virus. The Courts Division deputy is a female in her early 30s.

There are currently 187 Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies, detention officers and support staff on quarantine for possible COVID-19 exposure. One of these employees is currently in the hospital. Fifty-five previously quarantined employees have now been cleared to return to duty. Seventy-three Sheriff’s Office employees have been tested, but are still awaiting results. Twenty-three employees have received negative test results.

The Sheriff’s Office is working with Harris County Public Health to identify co-workers, inmates, and members of the public who may have had close contact with the diagnosed employees so they can take necessary precautions, including quarantine and testing for those with symptoms.

At this time, three inmates in the Harris County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19. An additional 33 inmates are in quarantine with symptoms indicative of the virus and are awaiting test results.