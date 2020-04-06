Houston VA National Cemetery Remains Open for Interment; Adjusts Operations in Response to COVID-19

HOUSTON, TX (April 3, 2020) — The Houston VA National Cemetery is open and continues to provide interments for Veterans and eligible individuals.

Immediate family members (limited to no more than 10 individuals) of the deceased may witness the interment if requested. As a matter of public health and safety, however, traditional committal services and the rendering of military funeral honors will not be conducted until further notice.

“We continue to perform our essential function – to inter Veterans and eligible individuals” said Roy Luera, Houston VA National Cemetery director. “We trust the public understands that we must place priority on the health and safety of Veterans and families and our team members who serve them.”

Those families choosing to continue with interment may schedule a committal service at a later date. Those families wishing to postpone an already scheduled interment to a later date should contact the cemetery as soon as possible to convey their wishes.

In addition, floral arrangements with direct interments will not be accepted. Families who wish to place floral arrangements may do so after 4:30 p.m. on the day of interment or any time thereafter.

The Houston VA National Cemetery remains open to visitors. Visitors should expect that certain portions of the cemetery typically open to the public may be closed to the public. Assistance to find gravesite locations is online at http://gravelocator.cem.va.gov/.

Burial in a VA national cemetery is open to all members of the armed forces and Veterans who have met minimum active duty service requirements, as applicable by law and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. Members of the reserve components of the armed forces who die while on active duty under certain circumstances or who die while on training duty are also eligible for burial, as are service members and former service members who were eligible for retired pay at the time of their death. Spouses, minor children and, under certain conditions, dependent unmarried adult children are also eligible for burial even if they predecease the Veteran.

To make burial arrangements, call the National Cemetery Scheduling Office at (800) 535-1117 or the Houston VA National Cemetery at 281-447-8686.