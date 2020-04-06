Cayla Won Signs for Women’s Swimming                                                                                                                 

By Tim Heiduk

April 3, 2020

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) Cayla Won of Katy, Texas has signed for the Westmont women’s swimming team ahead of its second year as a program, head coach Jill Jones Lin announced.

“I am excited to swim in the NAIA because I get the opportunity to represent Westmont, especially being a new team in the association,” Won said. “I hope to exhibit the NAIA’s core values that I believe define the purpose of being a student-athlete. I’m excited to compete with a new team at the next level.”

Won was the captain of her Obra D. Tompkins High School team this past season. During all four years of high school, she swam varsity and was a Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (TISCA) qualifier. She has qualified for all-district since her freshman year and qualified for all-region during her freshman and sophomore seasons.

“I’m incredibly excited that Cayla has decided to join the team,” Jones Lin said. “Cayla’s personality and work ethic are admirable, and she will be a great asset to the team culture.”

Won said the Westmont swim team’s culture was one she was excited to join.

“After my recruiting trip, I noticed how positive and excited all the girls were to be together and push each other to be their best,” Won said. “They created an atmosphere that I couldn’t wait to be part of.”

She said this idea of community extended beyond the swim team, which made Westmont even more appealing to her.

“What attracted me to Westmont was the community,” Won said. “Everyone seemed super kind and excited to be at the school. Along with intimate friendships with other students, the professors seemed to be really involved in the students’ lives.

“Westmont’s physical environment is beautiful,” Won continued. “There is an endless amount of opportunities to enjoy outside, whether it be hiking on trails or going to the beach.”

Won’s personal best times are 2:00.81 in the 200 Free SCY, 5:18.67 in the 500 Free SCY and 4:48.47 in the 400 IM SCY.

“I am looking forward to challenging myself alongside other enthusiastic and determined teammates,” Won said.

Won will be an Augustinian Scholar when she begins her time at the college in the fall.

“She is an all-around great person,” Jones Lin said. “Her passion to pursue her faith on a deeper level, while challenging herself athletically and academically, is going to take her far and I’m very excited to work with her.”