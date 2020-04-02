Top MBA colleges in Bhopal for 2020  

The Master of Business Administration (MBA) is an internationally-recognized program designed specifically to help professionals developskills mandated for a successful career in the world of business and management. The program is currently amongst the most popular professional degree programs in the world with thousands of programs offered worldwide, in a variety of languages. MBA programs have evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of the business world.

The popularity of the program is due to the various opportunities it leads to. MBA candidates are often qualified to work at high-level managerial posts at companies and organizations, pulling in lucrative salaries. Top-level business schools, however, require candidates to have either competitive examination scores such as the Common Admissions Test (CAT) or the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) if the candidate is applying abroad. Schools also have a look at potential candidate profiles in terms of extracurricular experience such as sports, arts or community-related activities.

If you’re interested in pursuing an MBA degree in Bhopal, here are some top MBA colleges in Bhopal, India

People’s University, Bhopal

People’s University is quickly garnering a reputation as one of the leading business schools in Bhopal, thanks to top-class facilities and highly experienced faculty. The People’s Institute of Management & Research is the business and management wing of the university and was conceptualised to meet the rapidly changing business landscape of the global economy. The institute aims to provide candidates with an understanding of evolving economies and prepare them to hold top-notch managerial skills. The entire learning process is focused on inculcating in participants a sensitivity to real-world issues and use practical learning experiences to hone their skills. There is also the option to specialize in a variety of fields, ranging from Logistics and Supply Chain to Marketing and Finance.

Indian Institute of Forest Management, Bhopal

This institute is affiliated to the Ministry of Environmental and Climate Change and has been around since 1982. Students have the option to choose postgraduate, doctoral and certificate programs in Forest Management. Although this is a niche field, the university has an excellent reputation and good facilities.

Technocrats Institute of Technology, Bhopal

The institute offers a 2 year MBA program and takes students based on their CAT scores. The facilities around the campus are quite top-notch and overall, the student satisfaction rate at this institute is quite high.

Oriental College of Management, Bhopal

Oriental College of Management is amongst the highly rated colleges in the area and offers a good placement record at marginal fee rates.

RKDF Institute of Management, Bhopal

As the name suggests, this institute is popular for its management programs, including an MBA program that is highly praised in the region.

Today, the value of an MBA course is not limited to just traditional business positions. MBA graduates can be found working in the public, government and private sectors as well. These business programs include a core curriculum of subjects, focusing on fields such as accounting, economics, marketing, and operations besides elective courses that allow participants to specialize in the field of their interest such as finance, consulting, operations management and marketing.