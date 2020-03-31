AG Paxton Seeks Immediate Appellate Review to Enforce Governor’s Order  Halting Unnecessary Medical Procedures  

AUSTIN – Following a Temporary Restraining Order granted by a U.S. District Court in Austin to block the application of Governor Abbott’s Executive Order GA 09 to elective abortions, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton gave this statement:

“I am deeply disappointed that the court ruled against the health and safety of Texans. My office is seeking prompt appellate review to ensure that medical professionals on the frontlines have the supplies and protective gear they desperately need. We will fight tirelessly against this politically-driven lawsuit to protect the health of Texans suffering from this COVID-19 crisis.”

A full press release regarding this filing will be issued tomorrow morning (Tuesday, March 31).