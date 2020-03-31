Fort Bend County Health & Human Services launches epidemiologic investigation at Richmond State Supported Living Center  

An epidemiologic investigation has launched at Richmond State Supported Living Center (RSSLC) after a laboratory report identified two cases at the facility.

The cases include two residents in their 60s, who are both currently hospitalized. To protect the privacy of the individuals, no additional identifying information will be released.

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services (FBC HHS) is working alongside RSSLC to identify potential contacts. Any individuals identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly by FBC HHS.

“The residents at the Richmond State Supported Living Center represent some of the most vulnerable members of our community. We have received support from Texas Department of State Health Services in order to test and investigate all contacts to these cases. Our staff is working alongside Richmond State Supported Living Center staff to implement additional infection prevention and control measures to protect the residents and staff,” stated Dr. Jacquelyn Minter.

“Keeping our residents and staff healthy and safe is our top priority. We are working closely with Fort Bend County Health & Human Services and the Texas Department of State Health Services and taking precautions to prevent spread of infection in the center and the community,” said Scott Schalchlin, HHS Associate Commissioner for State Supported Living Centers. “Visitor restrictions will remain in place at all state supported living centers and we will continue to routinely screening staff, residents, and any essential visitor prior to entry on campus.”

On March 13th, Texas Health and Human Services suspended nonessential visitation and on-campus events at state supported living centers across the state. Everyone coming on campus since then has been screened and has had their temperature taken before being allowed to enter the facility.

FBC HHS will continue to monitor and investigate COVID-19 within Fort Bend County. Visit www.fbchealth.org/ncov for additional local information regarding COVID-19. For additional information from Texas Health and Human Services, please visit www.hhs.texas.gov.