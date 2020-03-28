Fort Bend County Health & Human Services Reports First Covid-19 Related Death  

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services is announcing the first COVID-19 related death in Fort Bend County.

The resident was a woman in her 70s with significant pre-existing medical conditions. She was hospitalized briefly prior to passing away and her physicians agree that COVID-19 was a contributory factor in her death. She died at a local hospital late Wednesday, March 25. The department received test results today confirming the woman as a COVID-19 case.

“The hearts and prayers of Fort Bend County are with the patient’s family in these trying times,” said KP George, Fort Bend County Judge and Director of Homeland Security & Emergency Management. “As a community, we must come together to follow the CDC Guidelines and the Fort Bend County ‘Stay Home to Save Lives’ Order to slow the spread of this unprecedented global pandemic.”

COVID-19 has been identified in our communities, and likely above the number of cases we already know. Most people infected by the virus suffer mild to moderate symptoms and fully recover.

“This is a tragic and sad outcome for this family and our community. Today we face a historic public health event affecting not only Fort Bend County but communities around the globe,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Minter, Local Health Authority and Director of Fort Bend County Health & Human Services. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the patient’s family and friends.”

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services continues to work closely with the local and regional partners, Texas Department of State Health Services, and the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, as the coronavirus situation continues to evolve. It is critical that individuals and organizations take action to slow the spread of the virus following all applicable guidance. We all need to take precautions to protect the most vulnerable populations within our communities and slow this disease.

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services urges the public to do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.

Maintain at least 6 feet of separation from other people.

Use drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options.

Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips, and social visits.

Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical care situations.

Practice healthy hygiene habits: Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can’t wash your hands. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes. Avoid close contact with people who are sick, especially if you are at higher risk for coronavirus.

Get plenty of rest, drink plenty of fluids, eat healthy foods, and manage your stress to keep your immunity strong.

Take care of your mental wellbeing during the outbreak of COVID-19. Fear and anxiety about a disease can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children. Coping with stress will make you, the people you care about, and your community stronger. Things you can do to support yourself:

Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting. Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs. Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy. Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling. If you, or someone you care about, are feeling overwhelmed with emotions like sadness, depression, or anxiety, or feel like you want to harm yourself or others call Disaster Distress Hotline: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746. People with deafness or hearing loss can use their preferred relay service to call 1-800-985-5990.

Reach out to your family, friends, or neighbors that may be vulnerable, while maintaining social distance. Leave a note under their door to brighten their day or ask them if they need any groceries, medications, or supplies picked up.

Work or engage in schooling from home whenever possible.

Privacy protection laws only permit the release of limited patient information. The health department is unable to release any additional patient information.

Stay informed. Information is changing frequently. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter (@FortBendHealth) and check our website for regular updates (www.fbchealth.org/ncov)