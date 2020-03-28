Park and Trail Guidelines During COVID-19

Willow Fork Drainage District is dedicated to providing quality park, trail and community event spaces for its residents and the larger community. During this time of COVID-19, in accordance with CDC guidelines and county orders to stay at home/shelter in place, WFDD is continuing its decision of March 12 to close WFDD facilities and postpone any WFDD events until further notice.

Currently, the following measures are in place:

Central Green – Restroom is closed. Lawn area is open with recommended social distancing.

Willow Fork Park – Pavilion, playground and restrooms are closed. Trails passing through the park and green spaces are open with recommended social distancing.

Exploration Park – Closed

Trails – Trails within WFDD boundaries are open with recommended social distancing.

Please check the Central Green Facebook and Friends of Willow Fork Park Facebook pages for the latest information.

