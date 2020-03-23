5 Things to Do When You’re Stuck at Home

With the national emergency due to COVID-19 going on, it looks like most of us will be stuck at home. Although remaining inside is the best way to protect yourself, it can also lead to a lesser evil – boredom. What’s there to do while you’re stuck at home? Listed below are five ideas that might help you have fun without going outside.

Exercise

Quarantine or not, there are plenty of ways to get all the work out your body needs. Whether you’re looking to lose weight or build muscle, there are exercises you can do right in your living room. Staying in shape is easier if you have dumbbells or a stationary bicycle, but you can get away without them. All you need to do is do some research online and find home workouts that can help you reach your goal. Being stuck at home isn’t great, but it gets even worse if you let it stop you from achieving your fitness goals.

Read a book

When you have much time on your hands, one of the best things you can do is read a book. It focuses your mind and helps you shut down distractions in a way TV can’t. Not to mention that it’s one of the most effective ways to take advantage of extra hours you have when stuck inside. Universities and online libraries have made eBooks available for free during the emergency period, which makes finding the perfect read even easier. However, if there are books on your bookshelf you never got to finish, that’ll do the trick as well.

Play games online on your smartphone

We all love playing games when we’re bored. Luckily, there has never been more games available online and finding something you’ll enjoy shouldn’t be tough. You can opt for browser games like Agar.io or something more complex like Fortnite or League of Legends. Even if you don’t have a gaming PC, there are plenty of games you can play on your smartphone. In case you want to make things even more exciting, playing slot games is a great idea. Find a reputable online casino and let the fun begin.

Visit a museum

Wait, what? How can you visit a museum when you’re stuck inside? Some of the biggest museums out there offer private virtual tours that might be exactly what you need. All you need is a few clicks of a button and you could be in the Louvre or the British National Museum in London. Visiting these museums is a great way to zone out and spend some quality time alone. Just make sure you turn off your phone, shut down social media, and make yourself a hot drink before you start. Some people enjoy virtual tours more than real ones, and you might soon get to learn why.

Pick up a new skill

Let’s face it, there are so many things we all want to do, but we never have time. Whether you always wanted to play guitar, make cocktails, or write a novel, now’s your time to do so. There are so many online courses you can take and use the time you have to pick up a new skills. Most online courses include instructional videos that’ll make you feel like you’re working with a real teacher. You can even come up with a completely new hobby for yourself and give it a go.

The bottom line

Being stuck at home isn’t the worst thing in the world. There are so many things you can do and it’s all about finding something you truly enjoy. Give these five ideas a go and being stuck inside will actually be fun.