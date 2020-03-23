How The DNA Nudge Process Will Revolutionize Healthy Eating

Blaming our genetics for the type of body we have seems all too easy to do when we don’t like what we see. This is especially true when we end up developing health problems out of nowhere. However, if you were able to influence the genetics responsible for these changes, would you? Especially when it will help you to have a better understanding of things you eat and the way they affect you. This is the idea that DNANudge firmly stands behind to ensure people are taking in will give them the most benefits.

The process of how it works is pretty straight forward too. To begin, you need to provide your DNA sample. To do this, you need to visit the main location in Covent Garden, London, UK. Once you are there, you provide a free sample to their DNA machine that is able to analyze the nutritional aspects of your DNA. You simply provide a lick to a specially-designed pod and your DNA is delivered to be examined. Your genetic code is then analyzed.

When finished, your code is then placed into a wrist band as well as a mobile app. Next is the most interesting part. This involves using the DNA data that is collected in order to determine if you are at high risk for heart disease, diabetes, or any other type of cardiovascular disease. Once a determination has been made, you will be notified of what type of food should be avoided so that these conditions can be avoided.

The overall process is easy to understand. For example, if you can’t handle too much salt, then a red color will light up. If your body can handle a decent amount of salt, then the light will come up as green. If you have a color that is amber, then you need to be more aware of what you eat and know if your body really needs it or not. Because of the individualized monitoring of the caffeine, fat, carbs, and salt, you have advice that is available only for you based on your own body’s makeup.

Besides monitoring your nutritional intake, your wrist band will also function as a tracker as you work out and exercise. It will assess your activity level throughout the day so the more you remain active, then the more green lights you’ll get too.

Using Bar Codes

The easiest part of it all is the journey of the DNA. The hardest part was to implement the DNANudge database as it is comprised of thousands of products that are available at your local supermarket.

Having this function is what makes DNANudge the most useful. So as you’re out and about shopping, you use your wrist band to scan the products bar code. You will then receive thumbs down or thumbs up. If you get a thumbs up then it is what your body needs, but with a thumbs down the food will not be giving you much value. This is great if you like making decisions that are informed.