The Office of the Attorney General’s Child Support Division Transitions to Virtual Services in Response to Coronavirus (COVID-19)  

AUSTIN – Because the health and safety of our staff and customers is always our highest priority, effective immediately, local child support offices are in the process of transitioning to providing virtual child support establishment and enforcement services. During this time, while physical child support offices will be closed to customers and visitors, services will continue to be provided over the telephone and internet. We remain committed to continuing to support those we serve during this public health event.

We have provided our customers with electronic methods of communication to continue the daily operations of the Child Support Division. Our customers can now submit their questions electronically to a customer service specialist, using their child support account. Customers may also contact us by telephone at (800) 252-8014.

We will also soon be providing the capability of using chat technology for instant communication with a customer service specialist. For additional and up to date information, please visit www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/child-support/covid19. We will continue to monitor the recommendations provided by federal and state agencies to further guide our efforts to keep our communities safe and prevent further spread of the virus.

Please rest assured that our agency is exploring and implementing every available option to ensure continuity of operations for the families we serve. We understand and are sensitive to the impact that this health event will have on both parents who pay and parents who receive support, and we are committed to continuing to offer the highest quality service to Texas families.

For information on the spread or treatment of Coronavirus (COVID-19), please visit the Texas Department of State Health Services.