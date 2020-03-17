The Rotary Club of Houston is postponing the 2020 Distinguished Citizen Award Gala

In observance of the most recent guidelines by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), The Rotary Club of Houston is postponing the 2020 Distinguished Citizen Award Gala from March 28 to June 12, 2020 at 6 p.m. at The St. Regis Houston.

The Rotary Club of Houston will honor David. S. Wolff, chairman and president of Wolff Companies, as its 2020 Distinguished Citizen, recognizing his contributions to the growth and beautification of Houston, as well as his extensive civic and community involvement, including the West Houston Association; the Houston Parks Board; the Houston Grand Opera; the Greater Houston Partnership; and METRO (the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County).

The Distinguished Citizen Award is presented annually to a leading Houston citizen exhibiting high ideals, leadership and philanthropy in addition to Rotary’s motto of Service Above Self.

For more details and event updates, please visit: www.distinguishedcitizenaward.com.